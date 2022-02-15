Lakhimpur Kheri Case: Union Minister's Son Ashish Mishra Walks Out of Jail

Ashish Mishra, the son of Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra, was on Tuesday released from jail in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri after fulfilling bail conditions pronounced by Allahabad High Court. Speaking to reporters, Lakhimpur Kheri Jail Superintendent P P Singh said he has been released from jail after the completion of the procedure.

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court had last week granted bail to Ashish Mishra, who was lodged in jail since October last year in alleged connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, in which eight people including four farmers were killed. The incident took place on October 3 during violence that erupted during a farmers’ protest.

On Monday, the Allahabad High Court corrected its order granting bail to Ashish Mishra in the case. Ashish Mishra had moved the Lucknow bench of the High Court on Friday seeking insertion of sections 302 (murder) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC that were “inadvertently" not mentioned in the high court order as the jail authorities would not release him due to the omission.

“It is a mere typographical error, while the court already considered the bail under these sections too and, as such, the same may be allowed making the addition of these sections in the order," said the application. A bench of Justice Rajeev Singh on Monday passed the order on the correction application.

In the bail order passed on Thursday, sections 147, 148, 149, 307, 326, 427 read with section 34 of IPC, section 30 of the Arms Act and section 177 of the Motor Vehicle Act were mentioned, but section 302 and section 120 (B) were left out.

While announcing the bail order on Thursday, the court reportedly said that the FIR in the case wrongly framed Ashish Mishra for the role of firing at protestors since no firearm injury was found on the bodies of the deceased.

The court also noted that there is a possibility that the driver of the vehicle, owned by Ashish Mishra, was trying to save himself from the protesters resulting which the accident took place. To this, the prosecution claimed that Ashish Mishra provoked the driver to crush the people protesting on road.

Meanwhile, the counsel appearing on behalf of Ashish Mishra told the court that his client was innocent and there was no evidence against him that he incited the driver of the vehicle to crush the farmers.

In the order passed, Justice Rajeev Singh said, “Indubitably, no firearm injury has been found on the body of the deceased or any other person, except the injury of the hitting from the vehicle. Furthermore, in case, the story of the prosecution is accepted, thousands of protesters gathered at the place of the incident and there might be a possibility that the driver tried to speed up the vehicle to save himself, on account of which, the incident had taken place."

(with inputs from PTI)

