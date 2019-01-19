United India Rally LIVE: Host Mamata Banerjee Arrives for Oppn Show of Might Against BJP

West Bengal CM and TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee arrives at 'United India' opposition rally.
#Kolkata: West Bengal CM & TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee arrives at 'United India' opposition rally. pic.twitter.com/m693iWvoFy— ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2019
West Bengal CM and TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee arrives at 'United India' opposition rally.
#Kolkata: West Bengal CM & TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee arrives at 'United India' opposition rally. pic.twitter.com/m693iWvoFy— ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2019
Mamata Banerjee Leaves for Rally | Mamata Banerjee has left her Kalighat residence and is now heading to Brigade Parade Ground. The ground hosted one of its first political meetings in 1919, when Chittaranjan Das and other nationalist leaders railed against the Rowlatt Act before the Ochterlony Monument (now called Shaheed Minar).
Union Minister Babul Supriyo again hits out at Trinamool Congress (TMC) over Mamata's rally. This time he slams the ruling government for causing inconvenience to commuters by "bringing traffic to a standstill".
By putting the traffic on stand still & harassing the general public, TMC wants to stand up for the state’s well fare? How ironical! I urge all to share their today's traffic woes. #NaMoAgain @narendramodi @AmitShah @BJP4India @BJP4Bengal @KailashOnline— Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) January 19, 2019
CLICK TO READ | Kolkata's Brigade Ground, Where Mamata is Set to Hold Her Rally, is Steeped in History
The ground perhaps hosted one of its first political meetings in 1919, when Chittaranjan Das and other nationalist leaders railed against the Rowlatt Act before the Ochterlony Monument (now called Shaheed Minar).
Next LS Polls Battle for India's Soul and Future : Tharoor | Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Friday said the opposition stands united in the next Lok Sabha elections, which will be a battle for "India's soul and future", and wished success for the TMC's mega rally in the city on January 19. The united opposition will resist "very dangerous tendencies"of the NDA regime which is "undermining our institutions, threatening our freedom and failing to deliver economic growth and development", he told newsmen here at the sidelines of a programme. Congress president Rahul Gandhi is very clear on the issue that the party "stands very much" with the opposition parties and thinks it must come together, Tharoor said and wished "every success" to the January 19 mega united opposition rally called by Trinamool Congress. Gandhi extended his support to TMC chief Mamata Banerjee on Friday in a letter for her "show of unity" and hoped that it would send a powerful message of a united India.
CLICK TO READ | Donning the Image of a Fighter, Mamata Walks Down the 2019 Aisle in Modi's Style
Mamata Banerjee's heavily accented Bangla may not resonate in the national scene. But she hopes to make up for it with her image of a fighter, who unseated the once thought to be invincible Left.
Rally of Corrupt Leaders: Mamata | Calling Mamata's rally a meeting of "corrupt leaders", Union minister and BJP leader Babul Supriyo hit out at them, saying that Kolkata will witness a "show of hypocrisy" today. "It is an unholy alliance of political parties for personal survival," he said.
Instead of chanting #BrigadeChalo they all should chant ‘Let’s make India better’. Then, some fruitful decisions can be made for the county and for the people! #NaMoAgain #AbkiBaarPhirModiSarkar@narendramodi @AmitShah @BJP4India @BJP4Bengal @KailashOnline— Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) January 19, 2019
Esplanade Shops to Remain Shut Due to Mamata Rally | Most shops at Esplanade, one of Kolkata's biggest market area, to remain shut in the wake of the rally. Apart from DCP Traffic Kolkata's prescribed route diversions, one way traffic at Park Circus and similar crowded areas have been diverted. Howrah to Bara Bazaar is expected to be jam-packed as the rally begins. People travelling from Howrah to Kolkata are preferring the local train today, thus increasing the foot-fall at Howrah Railway station by many fold.
Modi, Shah Dangerous for India: Kejriwal | Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has arrived in Kolkata for Mamata's rally. "Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are dangerous for the country. It's necessary to overthrow the duo. I appreciate Banerjee's move to initiate a rally against them. I am also here to participate in it," he said after arriving at the airport.
History of the Brigade Ground, Where Mamata is Set to Hold Rally | From hosting public reception for Soviet leaders Nikita Khrushchev and Nikolai Bulganin to holding mammoth political rallies — many of them on anti-central government planks, the sprawling Brigade Parade Ground in the heart of the metropolis is steeped in history. A day before it welcomes stalwarts from a wide spectrum of political parties, the 18th century colonial era venue looks majestic as labourers and volunteers work at a frantic pace to give the final shape to the giant stages and other makeshift facilities. The mega rally, convened by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for showcasing a united stand against the centre's ruling BJP in the coming general elections, is being billed as the biggest in the venue both in terms of the prospective huge crowd and large gathering of parties and leaders from across the country.
CLICK TO READ | 'Won't Impose My Opinion': Host Mamata Says She'll Take a Backseat at Opposition Rally
Conducting a recce of the venue, Mamata said the rally will not be used to thrust her in the national spotlight, but will instead serve as a platform for pan-India fight against the BJP, where she will play host.
Mamata Banerjee meets Opposition leaders.
#NewsAlert | Opposition leaders meet @MamataOfficial ahead of the big rally. | @_pallavighosh | #BattleOf2019 pic.twitter.com/xjcgvCzfuM— News18 (@CNNnews18) January 19, 2019
Trinamool Congress has tweeted the mood of Kolkata ahead of Mamata Banerjee's rally.
The mood is exhilarating at Brigade Parade Grounds. People are determined for #Poriborton at Centre #UnitedIndiaAtBrigade pic.twitter.com/W8WKeycTDH— All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) January 19, 2019
Congress Support to TMC Rally | With Congress chief Rahul Gandhi extending his support to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's mega Opposition rally, the West Bengal Congress said Friday their fight against the "misrule" of the Trinamool Congress would continue as the high command had not asked them to stop it. Earlier in the day, Gandhi extended his support to Banerjee for her 'United India Rally' here on Saturday. "Our party president Rahul Gandhi has extended support to the anti-BJP platform. Our fight against the BJP and TMC in Bengal would continue. The party high command has not asked us to stop it," state Congress president Somen Mitra said. Gandhi is likely to skip Mamata's rally and the Congress has deputed its leader in the Lok Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, to represent the Grand Old Party at the event. In a letter to Banerjee, the Congress chief commended the "great people" of Bengal, who had "historically been at the forefront of defending our ideals".
CLICK TO READ | Ahead of Kolkata Rally, Mamata Banerjee Has a Warning and Prediction for BJP
The West Bengal CM said the BJP's seat count in the general elections will not cross more than 125.
BJP Govt Failed on All Fronts: Naidu | Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu alleged on Friday that the Modi government had failed on all fronts and had been misusing all the constitutional institutions of the country. "The BJP government has failed on all fronts and they have been misusing all the constitutional institutions of the country," Naidu said after reaching here to attend West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's mega Opposition rally on Saturday. "We (Opposition parties) have joined hands to save the country and the democracy," the Telugu Desam Party chief said. When asked about the form of an Opposition alliance that the country would witness in the days to come, Naidu said, "Tomorrow is an important day for national unity as all the Opposition parties have come together and this meeting will set a new agenda for 2019."
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met leaders yesterday ahead of the Opposition rally in Kolkata today.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met leaders yesterday ahead of the Opposition rally in Kolkata today pic.twitter.com/iNmAa0X8PX— ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2019
Mamata Invites People to Build Stronger India | Ahead of the rally, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee welcomes national leaders, supporters and lakhs of people to pledge to build a stronger, progressive and united India.
Only few hours to go for the historic 'United India Rally' at Brigade Parade Grounds. I welcome all national leaders, supporters and lakhs of people to participate in today's rally to pledge to build a stronger, progressive and united India #UnitedIndiaAtBrigade— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 19, 2019
Security at Kolkata Metro Stations | Anticipating heavy rush of commuters in the wake of TMC mega opposition rally at the Brigade Parade Ground today, the Kolkata Metro has beefed up its security arrangements by deploying additional forces. Additional RPF personnel, including officers and other staff, have been roped in to tackle with any untoward incident. Also, commandos will be deployed at Dum Dum, Esplanade and Maidan station. Dog sqauds will also be deployed in the area.
Restrictions and diversions will be in place for Mamata Banerjee's rally. Here are the routes you need to avoid.
Route of the processions within Kolkata City in connecti… - https://t.co/OnU8QSONWh— DCP Traffic Kolkata (@KPTrafficDept) January 18, 2019
Traffic Details for Kolkata Residents | Kolkata traffic police has said that due to Mamata Banerjee's rally, Queensway has been closed for traffic, while vehicluar traffic has been obstructed on SN Banerjee Road.
January 18, 2019
Traffic Restrictions in Kolkata Today | Vehicular movement in and around the venue has been either restricted or directed. "VVIPs will be taken in small cars to the venue. Other would have to park their vehicle at designated parking lots. We will not let anybody to drive motorbikes to the place," he said. A central monitoring desk has been set up at the Kolkata Police headquarters to keep a watch on the proceedings of the rally.
Security in and Around Kolkata | As many as 10,000 police personnel will be deployed and around 400 police pickets have been set up to ensure foolproof security, police said. Policemen in plain clothes, personnel of the Rapid Action Force and Quick Response Team would be deployed at the rally venue. Police posting would start from as early as 4 am with senior officials in the rank of assistant commissioners in charge of the five dais set up for the rally, a senior police officer said. "We are expecting a huge turnout from all parts of the state as well as from the country. There will be so many important dignitaries. We have arranged foolproof arrangements for their security," he said. Separate entrances have been arranged for the five dais that would be looked after by around 15 teams of police officers, he said adding that commandos and other officers would also be posted there.
20 Watch Towers, 30 LED Screens: Stage Set for Mamata Rally | Large scale preparations have been made to ensure that it is a complete success. Besides the huge stages, 20 watch towers have been erected and 1,000 microphones and 30 LED screens put up so that the spectators can see and hear the speeches of the leaders clearly. Lakhs of TMC supporters and workers are expected to attend the rally and huge numbers of them from various corners of the state have already started pouring into the city. They have been put up in the outskirts of the city and in some auditoriums and stadiums. Hundreds of TMC volunteers will be on the grounds to take care of supporters. A thick security blanket has been thrown on the sprawling Brigade Parade Ground the venue for the mega rally to prevent any untoward incident.
More Leaders to Arrive Today | With Bharatiya Janata Party's recent defeats in the Hindi heartland states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, Banerjee has raised the pitch to be united against the saffron party in the 2019 general election. Bahujan Samaj Party general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra, Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar, Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, too, have already arrived. The other leaders will either arrive on Friday night or by Saturday morning, the sources said.
From CMs to Former Union Ministers, Over 20 National Leaders to Attend Mamata Rally | More than 20 national leaders, including former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha, Shatrughan Sinha and Arun Shourie; three present chief ministers Arvind Kejriwal, Chandrababu Naidu and H D Kumaraswamy; and former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, Akhilesh Yadav and Gegong Apang will attend the meeting, TMC sources said. Most of them have already arrived in the city. "I have met Deve Gowda-ji, Hemant-ji (Hemant Soren of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha) and Akhilesh Yadav. I will meet other Opposition leaders too," Banerjee told reporters.
Left and BJP to Stay Out of Rally | Odisha's ruling Biju Janata Dal has said it will not attend the rally in pursuance of its policy of keeping equal distance from both the BJP and the Congress. The Communist Party of India (Marxist), along with the other Left parties, has also decided to not participate in the rally. Ajit Singh and Jayant Choudhary of the Rashtriya Lok Dal, which has a base in western Uttar Pradesh and is trying for an understanding with the SP-BSP, will attend the rally.
Nation is Waiting for a New PM: Akhilesh | After arriving at the NSC Bose Airport in Kolkata, Akhilesh Yadav said the nation is "waiting for a new prime minister" and the rally will send a message for change loud and clear. He alleged the BJP-led Centre was responsible for the distress caused to farmers, youth, the poor and traders. Deve Gowda said the entire nation is united to defeat the BJP. He termed the efforts to form a "secular" government after the election "historic". The JD(S) president said those against whom Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made allegations have come together to form a grand alliance against his party. Sharad Pawar praised Banerjee's efforts to bring opposition parties on one platform. Loktantrik Janata Dal's Sharad Yadav said the TMC chief had put the BJP's seat tally rather higher in her estimates. "They will be much below 125," Sharad Yadav, who is trying to bring RJD, Congress, RLSP and HAM together in Bihar against the JD(U)-BJP-LJP coalition, said. BSP, which has formed an alliance with SP in Uttar Pradesh, will be represented by Satish Chandra Mishra.
United India Rally Against BJP Misrule: Mamata | Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who has decided to skip the rally, extended his support to TMC chief Mamata Banerjee on Friday. He hoped it would send a powerful message for a united India. Congress has deputed its leader in Lok Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, to represent the party. In a letter to Banerjee, Gandhi commended the "great people" of West Bengal who had "historically been at the forefront of defending our ideals". "I extend my support to Mamata Di on this show of unity and hope that we send a powerful message of a united India together," Gandhi wrote. TMC, which is hosting the rally, hopes to use the event as a platform to prop Banerjee as a leader who can "take along" other parties and challenge the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the Lok Sabha election, expected to be held in April-May. Banerjee said regional parties would play a role in government formation after the election. "It will be a United India Rally against the misrule of the BJP. It will sound the death knell for the BJP. The saffron party's seat count in the general election will not cross 125," she claimed.
Mamata Set to Sound BJP's 'Death Knell' | The stage is set for a mega rally of opposition parties in Kolkata on Saturday, which the host TMC said would sound the "death knell" for BJP in the general election later this year. Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav, socialist leader Sharad Yadav, JMM chief Hemant Soren and former Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Gegong Apang have reached Kolkata for the rally. Chief ministers Arvind Kejriwal, H D Kumaraswamy, N Chandrababu Naidu, former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's M K Stalin, and dissident BJP lawmaker Shatrughan Sinha are likely to attend the rally being projected as a show of unity against the BJP.
|18 Jan, 2019 | India in Australia
|AUS
|vs
|IND
|230/10
48.4 overs
|234/3
49.2 overs
|15 Jan, 2019 | India in Australia
|AUS
|vs
|IND
|298/9
50.0 overs
|299/4
49.2 overs
|12 Jan, 2019 | India in Australia
|AUS
|vs
|IND
|288/5
50.0 overs
|254/9
50.0 overs
|11 - 14 Jan, 2019 | Pakistan in South Africa
|SA
|vs
|PAK
|262/10
77.4 overs
|185/10
49.4 overs
|11 Jan, 2019 | Sri Lanka in New Zealand
|NZ
|vs
|SL
|179/7
20.0 overs
|144/10
16.5 overs