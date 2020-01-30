Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Unless You Visit Jail, You Cannot be a Leader: Bengal BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh Tells Partymen

Asking BJP cadres to 'actively' counter the ruling TMC, Dilip Ghosh said sitting back at home would not make one a good political activist.

PTI

Updated:January 30, 2020, 4:39 PM IST
File photo of Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh. (Image: ANI Twitter)

Kolkata: West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh courted yet another controversy on Thursday when he said one cannot become a political leader unless he visits jail.

Asking party cadres to "actively" counter the ruling TMC, Ghosh said sitting back at home would not make one a good political activist.

"Don't expect to be a good political activist just by sitting back at home. You all have to work. You have to be active, so that police is forced to arrest you. Don't get cowed down by threats from TMC goons.

"Unless you visit the jail, you can't be a good leader," the BJP leader claimed. Reacting to his comment, TMC minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, said Ghosh, being a leader of a political

party, should be more cautious about the statements he makes.

"His comments reflect both his and his party's mindset. But I would still suggest him to be more cautious about the comments he makes," Chattopadhyay said. Earlier this month, too, Ghosh, the

BJP MP from Midnapore seat, had stirred up a storm when he said "anti-CAA protesters who destroyed public property were shot like dogs in BJP-ruled states".

