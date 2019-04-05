English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Unlike Advani, It's 'Self First, Country Last' for Modi, Shah, Says Chandrababu Naidu
The ideals of LK Advani and Atal Bihari Vajpayee no longer had value in the saffron party, said Chandrababu Naidu an erstwhile ally of the BJP.
File photo of Andhra Pradesh chief minister and Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu.
Loading...
Amaravati: TDP president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday latched onto veteran BJP leader L K Advani's blog to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying it was "self first and country last" for him.
"Advani's remarks in the blog reflected his anguish. For him, country came first, party second and self last. It's reverse in the case of Modi. For Modi and (Amit) Shah, it is self first and country last. The ideals of Advani and Atal Bihari Vajpayee no longer have value in the BJP," Naidu, an erstwhile ally of the BJP, said.
In his blog, Advani has said his party had never regarded those who disagreed with it politically as "anti-nationals" or "enemies".
Advani's comments assume significance as top BJP leaders, including Modi and BJP president Amit Shah, have been attacking opposition parties with anti-national barbs in the aftermath of the Balakot air strikes.
Addressing a sit-in in front of Ambedkar's statue in Vijayawada and condemning recent Income Tax Department raids on some leaders of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Congress, Janata Dal (Secular) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Naidu said such raids were being carried out in a planned manner.
He claimed all liberties had vanished under Modi's rule.
"It's a fascist regime. Unrest, insecurity and fear have gripped all sections," the TDP chief said, adding that there was a need to protect democracy and the Constitution.
Citing I-T raids on some TDP leaders in the last few days, Naidu warned department officials against acting according to the "diktat of the ruling party" in Delhi.
"You will pay a heavy price if you continue with such acts," he warned the officials, even as he maintained that the leaders would cooperate if the officials followed.
"These raids are a part of the BJP-YSRC-TRS conspiracy against the TDP. They are intended to demoralise our leaders," he said.
In a symbolic gesture, Naidu submitted a memorandum to Ambedkar's statue, denouncing the I-T raids.
As a mark of protest, he also released into the air black balloons with pictures of Modi, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president and Telanagana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and YSR Congress chief Jagan Mohan Reddy attached.
"Advani's remarks in the blog reflected his anguish. For him, country came first, party second and self last. It's reverse in the case of Modi. For Modi and (Amit) Shah, it is self first and country last. The ideals of Advani and Atal Bihari Vajpayee no longer have value in the BJP," Naidu, an erstwhile ally of the BJP, said.
In his blog, Advani has said his party had never regarded those who disagreed with it politically as "anti-nationals" or "enemies".
Advani's comments assume significance as top BJP leaders, including Modi and BJP president Amit Shah, have been attacking opposition parties with anti-national barbs in the aftermath of the Balakot air strikes.
Addressing a sit-in in front of Ambedkar's statue in Vijayawada and condemning recent Income Tax Department raids on some leaders of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Congress, Janata Dal (Secular) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Naidu said such raids were being carried out in a planned manner.
He claimed all liberties had vanished under Modi's rule.
"It's a fascist regime. Unrest, insecurity and fear have gripped all sections," the TDP chief said, adding that there was a need to protect democracy and the Constitution.
Citing I-T raids on some TDP leaders in the last few days, Naidu warned department officials against acting according to the "diktat of the ruling party" in Delhi.
"You will pay a heavy price if you continue with such acts," he warned the officials, even as he maintained that the leaders would cooperate if the officials followed.
"These raids are a part of the BJP-YSRC-TRS conspiracy against the TDP. They are intended to demoralise our leaders," he said.
In a symbolic gesture, Naidu submitted a memorandum to Ambedkar's statue, denouncing the I-T raids.
As a mark of protest, he also released into the air black balloons with pictures of Modi, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president and Telanagana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and YSR Congress chief Jagan Mohan Reddy attached.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Tuesday 02 April , 2019
War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Tuesday 02 April , 2019 War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
Live TV
Recommended For You
- MacKenzie Bezos Joins Twitter to Announce She's Single, Gets Flooded by Proposals to Mingle
- This is How Shruti Marathe Reacted to a Producer Asking Her To 'Compromise'
- Never Wanted to Re-visit Those Memories: When Sunny Leone Broke Down During Her Biopic Filming
- PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019: Vivo Announces Partnership With The World’s Leading Mobile Game
- Malaysia Open: Kidambi Srikanth Loses Quarterfinals, India's Campaign Comes to an End
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results