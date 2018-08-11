English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Unlike BJP, Congress Does Not Fear People Wearing or Carrying Black Clothes in Rallies: Sachin Pilot
Sachin Pilot was referring to July 7 rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which people wearing black or carrying any black cloth were kept out. The restriction was meant to rule out chances of protest at the venue.
File photo of Congress leader Sachin Pilot. (PTI Photo)
Jaipur: Rajasthan PCC Chief Sachin Pilot on Saturday said that unlike the BJP, which "restricts people wearing or carrying black clothes in rallies," Congress does not discriminate on the basis of colour of clothes.
He was apparently referring to July 7 rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi here in which people wearing black or carrying any black cloth were kept out. The restriction was allegedly meant to rule out any chance of a protest at the venue.
Talking to reporters here, Pilot said people wearing clothes of any colour including red, black, green, yellow or blue are welcome in Congress rallies, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje fears that farmers and people will protest in their rallies so they restrict them wearing black colour shirt or vest, he said.
He said Congress has not put any "restriction" on people in its rallies and anyone wearing any colour can participate in events.
In January this year, people wearing black clothes were also not "allowed" to attend a public rally in Varanasi to be addressed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
"We do not discriminate on the basis of any colour. People wearing clothes of any colour can participate and people are showering their blessings on Rahul Gandhi," he said ahead of Congress national President Rahul Gandhi's rally here on Saturday.
Gandhi arrived here on a one-day visit to launch the party's election campaign for the assembly polls in the state.
Elections in Rajasthan are due in a few months.
Thousands of the party workers have gathered in the city for the Congress chief's road show and a meeting at the Ramlila Ground.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
