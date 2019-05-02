Take the pledge to vote

Unlike Narendra Modi, We Will Not Run Govt For 15 People, Says Rahul Gandhi

In his rally address in Jaipur's Chomu district, the Congress chief said that that businessmen Anil Ambani and Mehul Choksi are Narendra Modi's masters.

PTI

Updated:May 2, 2019, 6:42 PM IST
Unlike Narendra Modi, We Will Not Run Govt For 15 People, Says Rahul Gandhi
File photo of Congress President Rahul Gandhi addressing a poll rally. (PTI)
Jaipur: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said his party's government will not work just for a handful of businessmen, calling them Prime Minister Narendra Modi's masters.

"We will not run the government for 15 people because they are not our 'malik' (masters), he told a public meeting at Chomu in Jaipur. "These are Narendra Modi's masters," he said, naming industrialist Anil Ambani and fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi.

Polling in most states is over and the result is clear. PM Narendra Modi is going to lose the elections and the Congress government of the farmers and the youth is about to come in, he said.
You are our masters and we will do what you order, he told the gathering.

He accused Modi of not talking about the Bharatiya Janata Party's earlier poll promises. He claimed that the prime minister had promised Rs 15 lakh into everyone's bank account and two crore new jobs, and failed to deliver.

Mentioning the Rafale aircraft deal, Gandhi said he had challenged Modi to a debate on corruption. But the prime minister is silent on it, he added. He said the Nyay scheme, which promises income support to the poorest if the Congress comes to power, will boost the country's economy.
