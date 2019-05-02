English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Unlike Narendra Modi, We Will Not Run Govt For 15 People, Says Rahul Gandhi
In his rally address in Jaipur's Chomu district, the Congress chief said that that businessmen Anil Ambani and Mehul Choksi are Narendra Modi's masters.
File photo of Congress President Rahul Gandhi addressing a poll rally. (PTI)
Loading...
Jaipur: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said his party's government will not work just for a handful of businessmen, calling them Prime Minister Narendra Modi's masters.
"We will not run the government for 15 people because they are not our 'malik' (masters), he told a public meeting at Chomu in Jaipur. "These are Narendra Modi's masters," he said, naming industrialist Anil Ambani and fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi.
Polling in most states is over and the result is clear. PM Narendra Modi is going to lose the elections and the Congress government of the farmers and the youth is about to come in, he said.
You are our masters and we will do what you order, he told the gathering.
He accused Modi of not talking about the Bharatiya Janata Party's earlier poll promises. He claimed that the prime minister had promised Rs 15 lakh into everyone's bank account and two crore new jobs, and failed to deliver.
Mentioning the Rafale aircraft deal, Gandhi said he had challenged Modi to a debate on corruption. But the prime minister is silent on it, he added. He said the Nyay scheme, which promises income support to the poorest if the Congress comes to power, will boost the country's economy.
"We will not run the government for 15 people because they are not our 'malik' (masters), he told a public meeting at Chomu in Jaipur. "These are Narendra Modi's masters," he said, naming industrialist Anil Ambani and fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi.
Polling in most states is over and the result is clear. PM Narendra Modi is going to lose the elections and the Congress government of the farmers and the youth is about to come in, he said.
You are our masters and we will do what you order, he told the gathering.
He accused Modi of not talking about the Bharatiya Janata Party's earlier poll promises. He claimed that the prime minister had promised Rs 15 lakh into everyone's bank account and two crore new jobs, and failed to deliver.
Mentioning the Rafale aircraft deal, Gandhi said he had challenged Modi to a debate on corruption. But the prime minister is silent on it, he added. He said the Nyay scheme, which promises income support to the poorest if the Congress comes to power, will boost the country's economy.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
IPL 2019, CSK vs DC: Can CSK Start Winning Without MS Dhoni ?
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
Gautam Gambhir On Two Voter IDs, Challenge Of Debate And Full Statehood
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 IPL 2019, CSK vs DC: Can CSK Start Winning Without MS Dhoni ?
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 Gautam Gambhir On Two Voter IDs, Challenge Of Debate And Full Statehood
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Stagnated Innovation and Flourishing Competition: The iPhone’s Decline from Stardom
- Fortnite Maker Epic Games’ Battle Against Steam is a Smart, Measured Expansion Policy
- Monty Python: A Three-Eyed Snake Was Found on an Australian Highway
- Watch: Woman Uses Soap to Turn Floor into Makeshift Treadmill
- IPL 2019 | Qualification Scenarios: Delhi NRR Plummets, MI Look to Seal the Deal
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results