Cong, SP Attack BJP-led UP Govt After 2 Dalit Girls Were Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances in Unnao

Opposition parties including Congress and Samajwadi Party on Thursday attacked the Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh day after two girls were found dead under mysterious circumstances in Unnao district. The police, however, suspected food poisoning in the case based on the circumstantial evidence which included broth.

Attacking the state government over safety of girls in the state, Samajwadi Party spokesperson and MLC Sunil Sajan said, "The police in the state has become a mute spectator while females in the state are not safe. The Unnao police are trying to play down the case. I demand to form a different panel for the post mortem of the deceased girls and a different team should investigate the matter."

Former Unnao MP and Samajwadi Party leader Anu Tandon reached the Regency Hospital to take updates on the health of the third teenager who was undergoing treatment. Hitting out at the BJP government, Tandon alleged that such incidents have become common under the rule of the present government.

Demanding action against the cuplrits, Congress state spokesperson Ashok Singh said, "The incident of Unnao is a blot on the face of the Yogi government. The Congress demands that they investigate immediately and take action against the culprits. The claims that the government is constantly making are proving to be lies and frauds. Criminals are having a free run in the state. This incident is shameful. The government has failed."

"Two Dalit girls have been found dead in Unnao, the third is seriously injured. She should be immediately airlifted and treated at AIIMS, Delhi,"said Congress leader Udit Raj.

Expressing his concern, Bhim Army chief and Azad Samaj Party national president Chandrashekhar Azad said that the girl is the only witness in the case and her treatment and protection should be given utmost importance. The girl should immediately be brought by air ambulance to AIIMS, Delhi, said Azad, adding that the country had seen the work of the UP government in the case of protecting the criminals.

Earlier on Wednesday, bodies of two Dalit girls were found in a wheat field by villagers in Uttar Pradesh's in Unnao, police said.

Three girls -- aged 13, 16 and 17 years -- had left their house to bring fodder for the cattle but had not returned, following which, locals began to look for them. The villagers informed the police and rushed the girls to a hospital, where two of them were declared brought dead while one was taken for treatment, police added.

Superintendent of Police Anand Kulkarni, who reached the spot, said that two girls had died while the other one has been admitted at the hospital. The bodies of the victims had been sent for postmortem and an investigation is underway.

The police said that their clothes were intact and no superficial injury marks were found on the bodies of the victims, hence, they suspected a case of food poisoning.