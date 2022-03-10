Unnao Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leading at 12 PM.

Live election results updates of Unnao seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 10 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Abhinav Kumar (SP), Asha Singh (INC), Devendra Singh (BSP), Pankaj Gupta (BJP), Tanmay Srivastava (RVLP), Babita Kushwaha (JABP), Yuvraj Singh Chandel (AAP), Suraj Vimal (RTVPA), Kamlesh Verma (IND), Er. Pankaj Bajpai (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 59.62%, which is -0.9% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Pankaj Gupta of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.165 Unnao (उन्नाव) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Awadh region and Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh. Unnao is part of Unnao Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Semi Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.96% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.05%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 66.37%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 393368 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,15,824 were male and 1,77,523 female and 21 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Unnao in 2019 was: 823 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,20,594 eligible electors, of which 2,10,852 were male,1,71,674 female and 21 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,17,227 eligible electors, of which 1,76,633 were male, 1,40,594 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Unnao in 2017 was 597. In 2012, there were 230 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Pankaj Gupta of BJP won in this seat defeating Manisha Deepak of SP by a margin of 46,072 which was 19.91% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 51.7% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Deepak Kumar of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Pankaj Gupta of BJP by a margin of 10,145 votes which was 5.57% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 33.85% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 165 Unnao Assembly segment of the 33. Unnao Lok Sabha constituency. Swami Sakshi Ji Maharaj of BJP won the Unnao Parliament seat defeating Arun Shanker Shukla of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Unnao Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 14 contestants in the fray for this seat and 20 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Unnao are: Abhinav Kumar (SP), Asha Singh (INC), Devendra Singh (BSP), Pankaj Gupta (BJP), Tanmay Srivastava (RVLP), Babita Kushwaha (JABP), Yuvraj Singh Chandel (AAP), Suraj Vimal (RTVPA), Kamlesh Verma (IND), Er. Pankaj Bajpai (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 59.62%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 60.52%, while it was 57.45% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Unnao went to the polls in Phase 4 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.165 Unnao Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 372. In 2012, there were 317 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.165 Unnao comprises of the following areas of Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 4 Pariyar, 5 Unnao, Panchayats 2 Majra Piparkhera, 4 Maswasi, 5 Poni, 6 Magarwara, 19 Deeh, 20 Shekhpur Nari of 2 Harha KC, 6 Unnao Municipal Board and 7 Gangaghat M.B of 3 Unnao Tehsil.

A total of eight Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Unnao constituency, which are: Safipur, Mohan, Purwa, Bhagwantnagar, Sishamau, Arya Nagar, Bithoor. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Unnao is approximately 500 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Unnao is: 26°33’59.4"N 80°25’48.0"E.

