Unnao Gangrape a Slap on the Face of Yogi Government, Says Akhilesh Yadav
Attacking Yogi-govt over recent Unnao Rape issue Yadav said, that the government was boasting the encounter figures, but the reality is out in the open now.
File photo of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.
Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav unveiled a statue of Dr BR Ambedkar at the party headquarters on the occasion of 127th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar in Lucknow on Saturday.
One the occasion, Akhilesh Yadav attacked the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in the state and termed the Unnao gangrape incident as a slap on the face of the Yogi government, he also demanded a compensation of Rs 50 lakh for the Unnao rape-victim.
Attacking the government over recent Unnao gang-rape issue, Yadav said, “The government was boasting the encounter figures, but the reality is out in the open now after the Unnao gang-rape case. The government should not shield the culprits and should take strict action on those who are shielding culprits. The High Court had to intervene in the Unnao matter; it is a slap on the face of the government.”
Taking a hit at the BJP government, former CM of the state said, “The crime graph is soaring high in the state since this government has come to power. Be it Unnao or Kathua, wherever BJP is ruling, crime graph is rising along with atrocities on Dalits and poor.”
Akhilesh Yadav also declared that the local unit of Samajwadi Party will help the victim’s family financially, at the same time he has also demanded a compensation of Rs 50 lakh for the rape-victim from the state government.
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
Friday 13 April , 2018
