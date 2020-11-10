Unnao, Malhani and Ghatampur: Where Will the Dice Roll for BJP in these 3 Crucial UP By-election Seats?

As the counting for the Uttar Pradesh seats for which by-elections were held on November 3, are set to begin soon, all eyes will be on three assembly seats which might be a dicey affair for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. The Unnao and Ghatampur seats were held by the BJP while Malhani was held by Samajwadi Party.

The Bangarmau assembly seat in Unnao district which was earlier held by former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar went vacant after Sengar was convicted in a rape case by a special CBI Court. Sengar is said to enjoy clout on his assembly seat but the recent Hathras Dalit gangrape case allegedly led to the BJP not giving a ticket to any family members of the Sengar family. The BJP had fielded Shrikant Katiyar from this seat while SP fielded Suresh Kumar Pal and BSP gave ticket to Mahesh Prasad.

Meanwhile, the Congress had declared Aarti Bajpai as their candidate from Bangarmau, who is said to have given a strong competition to the BJP candidate. If other factors as claimed by opposition parties - like Brahmin resentment and denial of ticket to Sengar family members - come near reality, then the seat could be hard to retain for the ruling party. However the recent joining of former Congress MP from Unnao, Annu Tandon may swing the sails of the winning boat in another direction as well.

The competition is tough for the Malhani assembly seat in Jaunpur, with strongman Dhananjay Singh and his wife Jagriti Singh contesting by-polls as independent candidates. Dhananjay is said to have a good influence and with his candidature in place, and it will remain to be seen how many votes him and Jagriti bag, and which camp is dented by their candidature. The BJP has fielded Manoj Singh from this seat, who was earlier involved with the Allahabad University Students' Union.

The Samajwadi Party had given ticket to Lucky Yadav, whose father Parasnath Yadav had won the 2017 assembly polls, but his death has resulted in the by-election. BSP has fielded Jai Prakash, while Congress has made Rakesh Mishra their candidate.

The third and the last seat which will have to watch out is the Ghatampur assembly seat which went vacant after the death of BJP minister Kamalrani Varun who died recently due to coronavirus . BJP has fielded Upendra Kushwaha on this seat while SP had made Indrajit Katori their candidate. The BSP had fielded Kuldeep Kumar from this seat while Congress fielded Kripa Shankar.