Unnao MP Sakshi Maharaj Meets Rape Accused MLA in Jail to Thank Him After Election

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Unnao MP Sakshi Maharaj, known for his controversial and polarising statements, met rape accused party MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar at Sitapur jail on Wednesday.

Maharaj said he paid a visit to Sengar to thank him for his massive win in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao constituency in the recently held Lok Sabha election.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Maharaj said, “Sengar has been in jail for a long time. I came to meet him to thank him after the election.”

Sengar, a legislator from Unnao, has been lodged in Sitapur jail after a 16-year-old girl alleged that he had raped her when she went to his home with a relative seeking a job.

The teenager had tried to kill herself outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s official bungalow in Lucknow, alleging that no one was acting on her complaint against the MLA.

Her father suffered severe injuries after being beaten up by Sengar's supporters. But he was the one who was jailed after the assault, under the Arms Act. He died on April 8 in custody.

The case was later handed over to the CBI that took Sengar in custody, amid anger and allegations that the state government was trying to shield him.

Meanwhile, soon after winning the Unnao seat with over 4 lakh votes, Maharaj, made another controversial remark about West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

He described her as belonging to the "belongs to the family of demon king Hiranyakashyap", as she "conspires against those who say 'Jai Shri Ram'.

"When we talk of West Bengal, I remember the demon king Hiranyakashyap who had put his son behind bars and tortured him for saying ‘Jai Shri Ram'. This is being repeated in Bengal and it seems that Mamata Banerjee belongs to the family of Hiranyakashyap because she jails anyone who chants ‘Jai Shri Ram'," the BJP MP told reporters.

(With inputs from agencies)