Unnao Rape Case: Akhilesh Yadav Demands Action Against Cops, Rs 50L Compensation For Victim
"The policemen involved in the incident should also be identified and punished. The victim's family should be given a Rs 50-lakh compensation and the victim should be given a government job, security, accommodation and other facilities," Akhilesh said.
File photo of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (Image: Reuters)
Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday demanded action against the policemen for their handling of the Unnao rape case, a compensation of Rs 50 lakh to the victim's family and a government job to the victim.
"The policemen involved in the incident should also be identified and punished. The victim's family should be given a Rs 50-lakh compensation and the victim should be given a government job, security, accommodation and other facilities," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said in Lucknow.
Claiming that the people of the state were living in fear and feeling insecure, he said, "After the (Allahabad) High Court's observation, it is proved that law-and-order has collapsed in the state. The governor should take suo motu congnizance and recommend President's Rule in Uttar Pradesh."
The CBI has taken over the probe in three cases related to the alleged rape of a 17-year-old girl by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar. The central probe agency had detained the Bangarmau MLA in the early hours on Friday for questioning.
Embarrassed by the rape allegation against a ruling party lawmaker, the Yogi Adityanath government had referred the cases lodged by the state police to the CBI.
The case came into the limelight after the victim attempted self-immolation outside Adityanath's residence on Sunday, alleging police inaction against Sengar.
The victim's father had died in judicial custody the next day, almost a week after he was reportedly thrashed by the MLA's brother and others.
A video, purportedly showing the girl's father before his death, has gone viral. Several television news channels have aired the video.
In the video, the father of the girl alleged that he was mercilessly beaten up, including with rifle butts, by the MLA's brother and others in the presence of police personnel.
The Allahabad High Court on Friday also directed the CBI to arrest Sengar.
A bench of Chief Justice DB Bhosale and Justice Suneet Kumar gave the direction to the probe agency after the counsel for the Uttar Pradesh government informed it that Sengar was detained for interrogation and not arrested yet.
The court directed the CBI to conduct the probe strictly in accordance with law and consider filing an application for cancellation of bail granted to the other accused in the case.
It also directed the central probe agency to file a status report in the case by May 2.
