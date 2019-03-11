English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Unnecessary, Uncalled for': Owaisi Dismisses Controversy over Elections During Ramzan
Owaisi rubbished the claims made by the TMC that the clash between election dates with Ramzan would impact the Muslim voter turnout.
File photo of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.
Hyderabad: Calling the Trinamool Congress’ furore on elections during the month of Ramadan ‘unnecessary’, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi welcomed the full poll schedule announced by the Election Commission of India.
‘The controversy is totally uncalled for’, said Owaisi rubbishing claims made by the TMC that the clash between election dates with Ramzan would impact the Muslim voter turnout. “They don’t understand Muslims. Muslims are more devotional in that month even and as a Muslim, I welcome the elections in Ramadan,” Owaisi said.
Adding that an election is a ‘long process,’ Owaisi said, “How do we expect the elections to be conducted before or after Ramadan? Muslims definitely fast in Ramzan, but they also go out and lead a normal life. They go to the office and even the poorest of the poor fast during Ramadan.”
He also said that Ramadan will rather lead to more voting percentage as “one will be free from all worldly duties.”
Following the announcement of Lok Sabha election dates (to be held in seven phases in West Bengal) by the Election Commission on Sunday, TMC minister Firhad Hakim alleged that the Modi government “did not want that minorities to vote in large numbers.”
Not just the TMC, but Muslim scholar and Shahar Qazi of Lucknow, Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahli, expressed his resentment over the Election Commission’s decision to hold the Lok Sabha elections 2019 during the month of Ramadan. Firangi Mahali said, “polling on these dates will be conducted while Muslims will be observing fast and it will be a problem for Muslim voters.”
The Election Commission of India on Monday said that “an entire month can’t be excluded and the main date of the festival along with the Fridays have been avoided.”
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
