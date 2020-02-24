Unnecessary Info on NPR Being Spread, Minorities Needn't Fear CAA: Tamil Nadu CM

Coimbatore: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Monday asserted that minorities need not fear the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Population Register (NPR).

Talking to reporters at the airport here, Palaniswami said the government has made its stand clear on the fear being expressed by a section of the minorities.

Some were unnecessarily trying to create fear among the Muslims on the National Population Register, and wanted to blame the government by spreading false information, he said adding that minorities would not be affected by the CAA or the NPR in Tamil Nadu.

He said the National Citizens Register (NCR) and NPR were taken once in 10 years and it was DMK which started the NPR in the state in 2011.

On increasing debts, the chief minister attributed it to the spending on various developmental works and joined issue with DMK president MK Stalin who had said there were lesser debts during the DMK regime.

Palaniswami said prices of essential commodities during the AIADMK regime were much more higher than they were during the DMK period and accordingly the debt on the exchequer had also increased.

Has the DMK released a white paper on Rs 1 lakh crore debt, he asked and said that the present government was paying interest to the debts created by the DMK.

The chief minister came down heavily on DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi on his recent comments on media, Dalits and also on temples and priests.

Stating that former chief minister J Jayalalithaa's birth anniversary has been announced as Girl Child Protection Day, he said that according to the National Crime Record Bureau, Chennai and Coimbatore were considered as the most safest cities where women can walk freely without fear during night as CCTVs were installed across the cities.

