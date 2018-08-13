‘Unprecedented Witch Hunt’: AAP Ministers Slam BJP for Chargesheet in Chief Secretary Assault Case

The cabinet ministers of the AAP government on Monday dubbed the Delhi Police charge sheet filed in connection with the alleged assault on chief secretary Anshu Prakash "bogus" and said it was another example of a "witch-hunt" by the Modi government.They alleged it was the way of the BJP top brass to seek "revenge" for the party's "electoral humiliation" in the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections.The charge sheet in the case, filed by the Delhi Police before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal earlier Monday, named Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia as accused.Prakash was allegedly assaulted during a meeting at Kejriwal's official residence on February 19. The police said the chief minister was present when the alleged assault took place.The "bogus" charge sheet is based on "imaginary and false allegations" against the chief minister and his deputy and is another example of "unprecedent witch-hunt" against the Delhi government, the ministers said in a joint statement.It was issued by cabinet ministers Gopal Rai, Satyendar Jain, Kailash Gahlot, Rajendra Pal Gautam and Imran Hussain.The charge sheet also names 11 AAP MLAs as accused."Ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah suffered the worst-ever electoral humiliation of their political careers in February 2015, they have not forgiven the elected government of Delhi and have relentlessly unleashed all their agencies with full might to crush the Delhi government to fulfil their arrogant desire of seeking complete revenge," the statement alleged.The statement said the Modi government seemed to have learnt no lesson despite fast track courts in the national capital acquitting AAP MLAs in 19 out of 22 "false cases" registered against them since February 2015.The "conspiracy" to name Kejriwal and Sisodia is "laughable" and the result of "extreme frustration" of the Modi government which has so far "miserably failed" to dislodge the Delhi government, it said.It added that the charge sheet will be contested to "expose" the "real face" of the Modi government and the Delhi Police.