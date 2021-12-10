Unvaccinated Akhilesh is Disrespecting Scientists, Priyanka Just on Election Tourism: Yogi Adityanath

In a no-holds barred attack on his political opponents, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has accused Akhilesh Yadav and Om Prakash Rajbhar of attempting to polarise voters before elections by invoking Mohammad Ali Jinnah. In an exclusive interview to News18.com, he also said that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was simply doing “election tourism” in the state.

“One never saw Priyanka Gandhi in UP during Covid-19 and doing election tourism now is hardly going to help her case. All Opposition leaders, including the SP leader despite being MP from Azamgarh, did not visit any place or family during the entire Covid-19 pandemic. It is easier to blurt out random remarks sitting in the comfort of homes than be on ground,” the CM told News18.com.

Yogi Adityanath further said that Akhilesh Yadav should be ridiculed for not taking the Covid-19 vaccine yet. Yadav had earlier said he would take the vaccine only after everyone in the state is vaccinated. “He is disrespecting our scientists and doctors and putting the lives of innocent people in danger. Ensuring health and well-being of oneself and others should take priority over politics. What kind of example is he setting for the general public? These kinds of leaders should be ridiculed and not respected,” he said.

The CM was also extremely critical of Akhilesh Yadav’s latest ally Om Prakash Rajbhar, who was in alliance with the BJP in the last elections, and dismissed any impact of the Opposition alliance on his party’s prospects in Purvanchal (east UP). “The citizens of UP will never trust a man who is a blackmailer and believes that Jinnah deserved to become the PM of the country,” the CM said, referring to Rajbhar’s recent remarks.

Yogi Adityanath said the Uttar Pradesh elections 2022 are “getting polarised but in favour of development, stable law and order and safety of women” and claimed that his government was talking about development of the state and has provided record number of employment to the youth.

The CM took on Akhilesh Yadav for claiming that the Purvanchal Expressway was a Samajwadi Party project, terming the same as a stunt. “Sanctioning token amount for a project two months prior to the elections and not approving the tender and leaving the project halfway doesn’t merit any claim to their point. It was a stunt. We have reappraised the projects, brought the cost down via a new tender and executed it within time,” the CM said.

