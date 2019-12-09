Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

'Unwell' Pankaja Munde Skips Regional BJP Meet in Maharashtra's Aurangabad

State party president Chandrakant Patil said that he would meet Pankaja, who is reportedly sulking since her defeat in the October 21 Assembly polls, in her hometown Parli in Beed district after two days.

PTI

Updated:December 9, 2019, 4:26 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'Unwell' Pankaja Munde Skips Regional BJP Meet in Maharashtra's Aurangabad
File photo of Pankaja Munde

Aurangabad: Maharashtra BJP leader Pankaja Munde, who is reportedly sulking since her defeat in the October 21 Assembly polls, on Monday remained absent for the party's regional level meeting in Aurangabad.

State BJP president Chandrakant Patil, however, said Pankaja remained absent with prior permission as she was unwell. "I have spoken to Pankaja Munde before coming to Aurangabad for the meeting. She is ill. Moreover, preparations are going on for the December 12 rally. She remained absent with prior permission," Patil told reporters.

The senior BJP leader said he would meet Pankaja in her hometown Parli in Beed district after two days. Pankaja, daughter of BJP stalwart late Gopinath Munde, had caused a flutter with her social media post on her future political journey in view of the "altered political scenario" in Maharashtra, where the Shiv Sena formed a government with the support of the NCP and Congress after snapping ties with former ally BJP.

Pankaja, a former minister, had also appealed to her supporters to assemble at Gopinathgad--a memorial of her late father---in Beed district on December 12 on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

She had also removed the word "BJP" from her twitter bio, triggering speculation about her future in the BJP. However, Pankaja later clarified that she was not leaving the BJP and that defection was not in her blood. Meanwhile, Patil accused former ally Shiv Sena of abandoning "Hindutva" for the sake of power.

"The Shiv Sena has abandoned the agenda of Hindutva and joined hands with the Opposition parties," he said. Patil said the BJP will contest the upcoming elections to the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) on its own.

He said the BJP and the Sena had worked together in Aurangabad and also contested elections as pre-poll allies. "We have ruled this civic body together and carried out development works. But now the BJP will contest separately," he added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram