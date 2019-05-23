English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
With 8 Leads So Far, KCR’s Gains Not as Huge as Expected, Federal Front Hopes Also Dashed: Telangana Election Result So Far
KCR’s daughter Kavitha, however, is trailing in Nizamabad, where she was up against 178 farmers who contested in protest against non-fulfilment of demands. It is the BJP candidate, Arvind Dharmapuri, who is leading in Nizamabad, and in Karimnagar.
File photo of TRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao. (Twitter)
Telangana Election Result: Leads for all the 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state are in and K Chandrashekar Rao’s TRS is leading only in 8 seats as against exit poll predictions that, on an average, suggested that the party would win 13 seats. His hopes of playing kingmaker at the Centre have also been dashed with the BJP racing to absolute majority for the second consecutive time.
Top election result updates from Telangana:
KCR’s TRS is leading in constituencies like Peddapalle, Zahirabad, Medak, Chevella, Warangal etc.
KCR’s daughter Kavitha, however, is trailing in Nizamabad, where she was up against 178 farmers who contested in protest against non-fulfilment of demands. It is the BJP candidate, Arvind Dharmapuri, who is leading in Nizamabad, and in Karimnagar.
The Congress is leading only in Nalgonda.
Buoyed by its landslide victory in the Telangana Assembly elections last year and with opposition parties looking demoralised, the TRS and KCR had a clear edge in these elections.
Deserted by its MLAs, the Congress struggled to put up a strong fight against TRS while the the BJP's prospects always looked remote in the state. The Telugu Desam Party chose not to contest the Lok Sabha election here after the party’s dismal showing in the Telangana assembly elections.
In the snap assembly elections last year, KCR had won a massive mandate, winning 88 out of 119 seats, riding on the goodwill generated by the welfare scheme launched by him in the last four-and-half years. The Congress, despite cobbling up a four-party front, including the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), was relegated to a distant second position with 21 seats.
In the 2014 election results, the TRS had bagged 11 seats while the Congress won two and the TDP, the YSR Congress, the BJP and the MIM got one each.
Senior Congress leader and former union minister Renuka Chowdary carried the party's hopes in Khammam, while state unit president Uttam Kumar Reddy faced a tough battle in Nalgonda.
The CPI and CPI-M, which fought Assembly elections as a part of different alliances, had joined hands to field candidates in their former strongholds of Nalgonda and Khammam.
In Nizamabad, KCR's daughter K Kavitha, who sought re-election for a second consecutive term, was locked in a keen battle against Madhu Yashki Goud of the Congress and D. Aravind of the BJP. Around 200 farmers also entered the fray in this constituency to highlight their hardships.
The BJP replaced its lone outgoing MP and senior leader Bandaru Dattatreya with G. Kishan Reddy in Secunderabad, a seat which was held by either Congress or BJP in the past. While Congress has fielded its former MP Anjan Kumar Yadav, state minister T. Srinivas Yadav's son Sai Kiran Yadav is the TRS candidate.
| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
