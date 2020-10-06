UP Assembly By-elections: Samajwadi Party Announces 4 Candidates, Leaves Bulandshahr for Ally RLD

The Samajwadi Party on Tuesday announced four candidates for the upcoming by-elections on seven assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh. The Bulandshahr assembly seat has been left for Rashtriya Lok Dal which is an ally of the Samajwadi Party.

The Election Commission recently announced the dates for by-elections on seven assembly seats of Uttar Pradesh. Polling will be done on November 3 while the results will be declared on November 10. The last date of nomination will be October 16 while candidates will be able to withdraw nominations till October 19.

The Samajwadi Party has decided to field former MLA Indrajit Kori from Ghatampur assembly seat. Kori had represented this seat in 2012. Bypolls are being held after the death of BJP lawmaker Kamla Rani Varun. The BSP candidate was the runner-up on this seat in 2017 assembly polls while the Congress party's candidate had finished third.

From Naugaon Sadat assembly seat in Amroha, the party has given the ticket to Javed Abidi. Abidi was the runner-up on this seat during the 2017 assembly polls. Abidi was defeated by Bharatiya Janata Party’s Chetan Chauhan by a margin of 21,000 votes approximately. The Bahujan Samaj Party candidate came third place while Rashtriya Lok Dal candidate had finished fourth. The by-elections are due after the demise of Chetan Chauhan.

Meanwhile, the party has decided to field Maharaj Singh Dhangar from Firozabad's Tundla assembly seat. The seat was won by BJP’s SP Singh Baghel in 2017 assembly polls. The runner-up on this seat was BSP’s Rambabu who lost by a margin of 56,000 votes. The Samajwadi Party candidate had bagged 55,000 votes from this seat. The seat is now up for by-polls after SP Singh Baghel was elected as MP.

The Samajwadi Party will look to retain the Malhani seat in Jaunpur which the party won during the 2017 assembly polls. Parasnath Yadav had won from this seat in 2017. The seat fell vacant after the demise of Parasnath Yadav.

The Bulandshahr assembly seat has been left for RLD. Notably, this seat went to BJP's kitty in the 2007 assembly polls. It was won by Virendra Singh Sirohi who had defeated BSP candidate by a margin of 23,000 votes. The Samajwadi Party had finished third while RLD stood fourth.