UP Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: After PM Equates AAP-Cong, Priyanka Describes Modi, Kejriwal; 34 CCTVs at Poll Control Room Damaged

UP Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra called Prime Minister Narendra Modi “bade miyan” and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal “chote miyan” on Thursday. She said their governance is only visible in advertisements. Ahead of polls, election officers and security guards were shocked when they saw 34 newly installed CCTV cameras in and around a poll control room Read More
As the ‘potato belt’ of Uttar Pradesh goes to polls in the third phase in three days, Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav stepped out on Thursday to campaign for his son and party president, Akhilesh, who is contesting his first-ever assembly election from Karhal constituency in Mainpuri. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also addressed public gatherings in Karhal, Firozabad and Shikohabad today. Mulayam Singh canvassed for votes and said after Akhilesh becomes the chief minister, farmers, traders and youngsters will be given help and this triple-layer formula will take the state on the path of progress.
Samajwadi Party writes to Election Commission to "deploy additional security forces in Jaunpur district to conduct free & fair elections" ahead of for the seventh phase of the ongoing #UttarPradeshAssemblypolls pic.twitter.com/NaAf2DK6M3
— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 18, 2022
Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday claimed that Uttar Pradesh had an “atmosphere of riots and anarchy” which changed under the BJP’s “double-engine government” that gave impetus to the development and established the rule of law. He claimed the attack on Union Minister S P Singh Baghel, the BJP candidate pitted against Akhilesh Yadav in Karhal, makes evident the “desperation” of the Samajwadi Party chief who is “sensing defeat” in the Assembly polls. The senior BJP leader accused Akhilesh Yadav of trying to foist a ‘danga (riot) raaj’ in Uttar Pradesh, so that “criminals associated with Samajwadi Party will have a free run to loot”. The people of the state have seen the atmosphere of riots and anarchy in Uttar Pradesh for years. Even the law-and-order machinery and castes were used for political interests, Jitendra Singh alleged.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra called Prime Minister Narendra Modi “bade miyan” and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal “chote miyan” on Thursday, and said their governance is only visible in advertisements.She also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of using religion and sentiments for political gains. “Modiji’s governance is only in advertisements. There is no governance in the country. Had there been governance, there would have been employment and no price rise. “Had there been governance, PSUs, which generate employment, would not have been sold to his friends,” the Congress general secretary told reporters in Pathankot in poll-bound Punjab.
UP | First-century is already scored in first two phases and the second will also be scored in the coming third and fourth phases. The majority mark has already been crossed for Samajwadi Party. BJP will be left silent. They are afraid of losing: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in Etawah pic.twitter.com/X5cN1IqW3d
— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 17, 2022
Independent candidate from UP's Firozabad, Ramdas Manav campaigns wearing shackles, says, fighting for labour rights of glass bangle workers
"These shackles represent Firozabad labourers. They are enslaved & until I do not unshackle them from slavery, I'll not give in," he says pic.twitter.com/v2sjEZ3X8H
— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 17, 2022
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday came out in defence of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi over the political brouhaha caused by his UP de bhaiya’ remark, saying the comments were made for AAP leaders and BJP campaigners in the northern state. Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at Channi and Gandhi for cheering the chief minister while he made the remark, the Congress general secretary accused the BJP of using its propaganda machinery to twist the statement. “Channi ji said specifically that Punjab should be ruled by Punjabis, not by outsiders – that was the context of his comment. He was referring to AAP leaders and BJP campaigners in Punjab. “The BJP, with the help of its propaganda machinery funded by its top industrialist friends, resorts to twisting statements and using them against the opposition because it has run out of political points to debate on,” Gandhi said in a statement to PTI.
Authorities initially thought it was possibly done by a political party and a matter serious enough to be reported to the EC. But their shock soon turned into disbelief, when they realised after an initial probe that it was damaged by monkeys. “We had installed 52 new cameras, costing Rs 2,500 each, at the complex where a strongroom holds EVMs and VVPAT machines. At least 34 such cameras were found damaged by monkeys,” additional district magistrate RS Gautam told TOI.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also accused the BJP and AAP of using religion and sentiments for political gains. This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at Channi and Gandhi for cheering the chief minister while he made the remark, the Congress general secretary accused the BJP of using its propaganda machinery to twist the statement. She added, BJP has insulted UP farmers, the way innocent farmers were killed by the son of your ministers.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur ahead of the third phase assembly elections in the state. Addressing an election rally in Sitapur yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said people want to return to power those who brought rule of law in Uttar Pradesh, and asserted that having a BJP government meant keeping rioters and “mafia raj” under control.
