UP Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: After PM Equates AAP-Cong, Priyanka Describes Modi, Kejriwal; 34 CCTVs at Poll Control Room Damaged

in Pilibhit were damaged by a troop of monkeys.

Authorities initially thought it was possibly done by a political party and a matter serious enough to be reported to the EC. But their shock soon turned into disbelief, when they realised after an initial probe that it was damaged by monkeys. “We had installed 52 new cameras, costing Rs 2,500 each, at the complex where a strongroom holds EVMs and VVPAT machines. At least 34 such cameras were found damaged by monkeys,” additional district magistrate RS Gautam told TOI.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also accused the BJP and AAP of using religion and sentiments for political gains. This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at Channi and Gandhi for cheering the chief minister while he made the remark, the Congress general secretary accused the BJP of using its propaganda machinery to twist the statement. She added, BJP has insulted UP farmers, the way innocent farmers were killed by the son of your ministers.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur ahead of the third phase assembly elections in the state. Addressing an election rally in Sitapur yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said people want to return to power those who brought rule of law in Uttar Pradesh, and asserted that having a BJP government meant keeping rioters and “mafia raj” under control.

