UP Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP's Mega Rallies as Shah to Campaign in Kanpur, Auraiya, Adityanath in Firozabad, Kannauj

UP Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur and Auraiya, while Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will campaign in Firozabad and Kannauj for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.
The final voting percentage for the second phase of Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh on Monday was 61.06 per cent. In Uttar Pradesh, where 55 seats across nine districts saw Read More
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya is facing a tough challenge on his Sirathu Assembly seat, tougher than what is initially imagined.
Maurya, now the OBC face of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, is being challenged by Pallavi Patel of Apna Dal (K), an ally of the Samajwadi Party (SP).
Interestingly, Pallavi Patel’s estranged sister, Anupriya Patel, who heads the other faction of Apna Dal, was present during the nomination of Keshav Maurya, giving a clear message of her support to BJP in the constituency.
If one could turn the clock back, he would have been in his uniform supervising the law and order in his district and managing the election. Now he is in khadi, contesting his first election.
Former IPS officer Aseem Arum, who took the plunge into politics last month when he quit his job and joined the BJP, is contesting the Kannauj seat — a seat that is considered a Samajwadi bastion.
The BJP, however, is buoyed up by the fact that in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, it had managed to defeat Dimple Yadav, the then Kannauj MP and wife of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that people should prepare for a colourful Holi on March 10 since the BJP was returning to power in a big way. “BJP govt in UP inevitable, Yogi is coming back,” he stated.
Addressing a rally here on Monday, he said, “Before 2017, the dynasts were ruling here. UP reported ration scam, poor were deprived of the foodgrain through forged ration cards. The poor used to be hungry. The double engine government changed that and crores are getting double benefit of the free ration. They kept getting foodgrains even in the pandemic.”
Fifty-five seats spread across nine districts, including some in Rohilkhand region, will go to polls on Monday in the second phase of elections in Uttar Pradesh which will see senior Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan and state Finance Minister Suresh Khanna trying their luck at the hustings. As many as 586 candidates are in the fray in this phase with the seats spread across Saharanpur, Bijnor, Moradabad, Sambhal, Rampur, Amroha, Budaun, Bareilly and Shahjahanpur.
Amroha district registered 66.15 per cent, Bareilly 58.82 per cent, Bijnor 62.11 per cent, Badaun 56.83 per cent, Moradabad 64.56 per cent, Rampur 62.31 per cent, and Sambhal 56.88 per cent.
He said that the double engine government gave free houses while earlier government were totally indifferent. Even though the Centre was sending money, they were not ready to make the houses for the poor.
