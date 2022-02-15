UP Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP's Mega Rallies as Shah to Campaign in Kanpur, Auraiya, Adityanath in Firozabad, Kannauj

UP Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur and Auraiya, while Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will campaign in Firozabad and Kannauj for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

The final voting percentage for the second phase of Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh on Monday was 61.06 per cent. In Uttar Pradesh, where 55 seats across nine districts saw