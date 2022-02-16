UP Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Pilgrimage Site for Ravidas Followers, Varanasi Sees CM Channi's Presence, Gandhi Siblings to Join Soon

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday said that Uttar Pradesh is witnessing a wave of change as people are badly affected from twin problems of inflation and unemployment. Baghel, who was in Jhansi for a door-to-door election campaign, said development in the state was done during the Congress rule.

Questioning the BJP on rising inflation and unemployment in the country, the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister said that all development works have been done during the Congress era, which have now been blocked. He said that the Congress party will definitely perform very well in the UP elections.