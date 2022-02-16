UP Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Pilgrimage Site for Ravidas Followers, Varanasi Sees CM Channi's Presence, Gandhi Siblings to Join Soon

Live now
UP Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi was snapped on Wednesday morning praying at Ravidas Temple in Varanasi on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, too, are scheduled to visit the temple in Varanasi.
The convoy of Union Minister SP Singh Baghel, who is contesting against Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav from Karhal assembly seat in the UP elections, was attacked and pelted with stones in Mainpuri district today. The union minister was returning from a campaign while some villagers began pelting stones at his car in Karhal in Mainpuri. Read the full story here.
BJP MLA in Telangana T Raja Singh on Tuesday triggered a controversy with his comments that those “traitors” who did not vote in support of the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh will have repercussions post elections. Observing that those opposed to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath appeared to have voted in large numbers in some areas in the second phase of polling on Monday resulting in “highest polling”, he appealed to the Hindu voters in UP to come out and vote in the third phase.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday said that Uttar Pradesh is witnessing a wave of change as people are badly affected from twin problems of inflation and unemployment. Baghel, who was in Jhansi for a door-to-door election campaign, said development in the state was done during the Congress rule.
Questioning the BJP on rising inflation and unemployment in the country, the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister said that all development works have been done during the Congress era, which have now been blocked. He said that the Congress party will definitely perform very well in the UP elections.
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will, meanwhile, visit the Ravidas Temple in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh on the birth anniversary of Sant Guru Ravidas on Wednesday.
The convoy of Union Minister and BJP leader Satya Pal Singh Baghel was attacked and pelted with stones in Karhal in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri district late on Tuesday evening. Baghel is the BJP candidate from the Karhal Assembly seat, from where Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav is also contesting the Assembly elections.
There were some people already present outside the village who pelted stones at Baghel’s convoy. A vehicle was damaged in the attack, though the people were unscathed.
