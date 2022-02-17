UP Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Amit Shah's Mega Rally in Lakhimpur Kheri Today; Minister Assures Support to Owaisi's Attackers

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday took a jibe at Yogi Adityanath, saying he should take care that he does not “wake up in his dreams” and take the Jhansi-Delhi expressway or “ride in the Jhansi Metro” which he had promised after becoming the Uttar Pradesh chief minister. Adityanath was in Jhansi on Wednesday evening to campaign for BJP candidates and also take out a roadshow.

“Babaji who is sleeping in Jhansi should keep in mind… that he should not wake up in his dreams and take up ‘hawa hawai’ Jhansi-Delhi expressway or ride in the Jhansi Metro, which were false promises that he made to the citizens of Jhansi after becoming the CM,” Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi. “This time people of Bundelkhand will destroy those who betrayed them,” he added.

During his Jhansi visit, Adityanath paid obeisance at the Mahadev temple and said he wanted to visit the temple seven years ago but he was arrested before reaching there. The chief minister is staying at the Circuit House of Jhansi and he will address a meeting on Thursday.