which killed 56 people and injured over 200. Adityanath termed the court’s verdict historic and claimed that of the 38 condemned to death one is from Sanjarpur in Azamgarh.

“The father of this terrorist is linked to the Samajwadi Party and is campaigning for it in the assembly election,” claimed the chief minister who addressed polls meetings in Kanpur and Lucknow. Adityanath claimed that no terrorist incident has taken place in the last five years. “The biggest reason for this was that terrorists knew they and also those sheltering them will not be allowed to go scot-free.” The BJP government respects all faith and also takes full care of security, he said.

“There used to be Saifai festival under the Samajwadi Party’s rule. But during our government, there are grand events like Chhath Puja, Rangotsav in Mathura and Vrindavan, Dev Deepawali and Kumbh.” “In Karhal, the public is going to ensure that they (the BJP’s rivals) forfeit their security deposit,” Adityanath said. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav is in the fray from Karhal seat where polling is scheduled on Sunday.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said the time has come for the people of Uttar Pradesh to say “talaq, talaq, talaq” to both the BJP and the SP in the ongoing state Assembly polls. Addressing a poll meeting in the Madhogarh Assembly constituency of Jalaun district, the Hyderabad MP sought to equate the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP), saying SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are like brothers, who had got separated.

“The SP and the BJP are two sides of the same coin and it seems that Yogi-Akhilesh are brothers who had got separated. The mentality of both is the same. Both are cruel and arrogant. They do not consider themselves as leaders, but as emperors,” he said. Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief said, “Modi talks about triple talaq. But this time, people should say talaq, talaq, talaq to both the BJP and the SP, and this will end their story (in Uttar Pradesh).” Campaigning for the candidate of the Bhagidari Parivartan Morcha, of which the AIMIM is a part, Owaisi said, “The Uttar Pradesh chief minister thinks of himself as the wazir (prime minister) of the sultan (king) sitting in Delhi. A person who becomes an emperor in politics has to be removed.” He said the time has come for people to make Adityanath and Yadav sit at home.

“One (Yadav) has to be sent to Saifai, while another has to be sent to Gorakhpur. Dalits, backwards, minorities and the poor will be benefitted only if they are made to sit at home,” Owaisi said. He said both Adityanath and Yadav are speaking in the same tone, adding, “They do not give any importance to the Constitution. They want to gain power for themselves.” Sharpening his attack on the saffron party, Owaisi said, “The BJP talks about defeating the Mughals for winning elections. The Mughals have died and their bones have melt. Only at the time of elections, they are brought back. Akhilesh talks about (Muhammad Ali) Jinnah. Hence, either of these parties coming to power will not be in the interest of Dalits, backwards and minorities.” He said the BJP bagged the votes of the backward classes in the name of Hindutva, but gave the reins of power to “baba” (Adityanath), who spread “Thakurvad” (promoting Thakurs).

Hitting out at the SP, the Hyderabad MP said it only ensures the development of one family when it is in power. The only development that was done during the SP regime in Uttar Pradesh was of “chacha, nati and pota”, he added. Owaisi also accused the Lok Sabha MP from Jalaun, Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, who is the Union minister of state for MSMEs, of not establishing any industry here.

