UP Assembly Elections: Nominations of Syana Violence Accused, Shiv Sena Candidate Rejected for Lack of Paper Work
UP Assembly Elections: Nominations of Syana Violence Accused, Shiv Sena Candidate Rejected for Lack of Paper Work

Yogesh Raj, an accused in the 2018 mob violence in #Bulandshahr that led to the killing of two people, including an on-duty police inspector. (Credits: IANS)

Yogesh Raj had filed his nomination under the name Yogesh Kumar as an independent candidate from the Syana Assembly constituency.

The nominations of Yogesh Raj, an accused in the Syana violence case in which a police inspector was killed, and Shribhagwan Sharma aka Guddu Pandit, a two-term MLA, have been rejected, officials said on Monday. They held inadequate paper work as the reason for the disqualification of the two candidates.

Yogesh Raj had filed his nomination under the name Yogesh Kumar as an independent candidate from the Syana Assembly constituency. He is one of the accused in the violence that broke out in Syana area of western Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district in December 2018, during which police inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and local resident Sumit had died of bullet injuries. The violence was triggered after cattle carcasses were found strewn outside Chingrawathi village.

Yogesh was the Bulandshahr unit convener of the Bajrang Dal at the time of the incident but is no longer its member, an office-bearer of the right-wing outfit had told.

first published:January 24, 2022, 23:39 IST