UP Assembly: Hope Oppn Won't Create 'Obstructions' in House Proceedings, Says Speaker

Ahead of the monsoon session of the UP Assembly, Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit on Saturday said he hopes that the Opposition will not create "obstructions" in the House proceedings. The monsoon session of the Uttar Pradesh legislature is schedule to begin on August 17.

On August 16, a meeting of leaders from various parties is likely to take place, Dixit said, adding that it will be attended by the UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. "I am optimistic that the way in which there were obstructions in the Lok Sabha and the House could not function properly, the same will not happen here," Dixit said.

"I am confident that the Opposition will not pose any obstructions," he told .

