UP Assembly Polls 2022: Akhilesh Yadav Set to Kick-start ‘Vijay Yatra’ from 12 October

The Samajwadi Party chief and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav, is all set to kick start his political campaign for the 2022 UP Assembly elections. The SP chief will commence his State-wide ‘Vijay Yatra’ from October 12 and will be covering all the 75 districts of the State.

Akhilesh had gone on a similar yatra in 2011 after which the Samajwadi Party had formed a full majority government in 2012 in Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking to news agency ANI on Tuesday, the SP chief said, “We are again getting an opportunity to hold rath yatra and this time, it is a ‘Vijay Yatra’ of Samajwadi Party. As people of Uttar Pradesh are disappointed with the BJP govt.”

Speaking on the Lakhimpur incident, Akhilesh said, “We don’t trust that BJP government will bring culprits to justice. We appeal to farmers to throw this government out of power. Videos and people at the spot indicated the involvement of the son of MoS Home (Ajay Mishra Teni) along with others. Their vehicles hit the farmers which led to their death. If he (Ajay Mishra Teni) is still a minister, how will the police enter his house? He must resign and the accused must be arrested.”

The Samajwadi Vijay Yatra was also announced by the official Twitter handle of the Samajwadi Party. In a statement issued on Tuesday, SP Chief Spokesperson, Rajendra Chaudhary said, “SP chief Akhilesh Yadav is going to go on ‘Samajwadi Vijay Yatra’ from 12 October 2021. This Yatra of Shri Akhilesh Yadav to create awareness against the oppressive, autocratic and corrupt policies of the BJP government.”

“It is a historical fact that whenever SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has gone on Kranti Yatras, a wave of new changes has come in the politics of the State. This journey will definitely prove to be a milestone in instilling confidence among the poor, downtrodden, minorities, backward and downtrodden. The Rath Yatras by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had earlier brought revolutionary changes in the politics of the State. The oppressive powers were uprooted and fairness and transparency got a place in politics,” said Rajendra Chaudhary.

The Samajwadi Party had failed to retain power in the 2017 UP Assembly elections and had bagged only 47 seats. The BJP won the 2017 UP Assembly elections by winning a whopping 312 seats after which Yogi Adityanath was made the Chief Minister.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.