UP BJP Chief Seen Showering Petals on MLA Surendra Singh Who Was Criticised for Backing Ballia Shootout Accused

Swatantra Dev Singh, UP BJP Chief was caught on camera sharing stage and showering flower petals on Surendra Singh, BJP MLA from Bairia who recently came under controversy for siding with the accused in the Ballia shootout.

The video, widely shared on social media, is reportedly from Ballia where UP BJP Chief had gone to attend a Bhumi Pujan ceremony organized by Sanjay Yadav, the MLA from Sikandarpur.

Swatantra Dev Singh can be seen showering flower petals on Surendra Singh who was also present on the stage, while the later was seen folding his hands and thanking Swatantra Dev Singh. The UP BJP Chief addressed the people on the occasion and attacked the opposition parties while praising PM Modi.

BJP MLA Surendra Singh came into controversy when he had taken the side of accused Dheerendra Singh in the Ballia shootout which killed one and said that he opened fire in self defence. “I would like to appeal to the district administration of Ballia not to take one-sided action. Had Dheerendra Singh not opened fire, dozens of his family members would have been killed. Whatever happened should be condemned but there should not be one-sided action,” the BJP MLA has said.

“People who opened fire should be punished but at the same time those who attacked with sticks and rods should also be punished. Dheerenda Singh opened fire in self-defence as he was not left with any other option,” Suredra Singh said.

A youth was shot dead during a shootout in front of local administrative officials in Ballia district over a dispute for selection of ration shops on Thursday. Dheerendra Singh had fled the scene amid a stampede-like situation that followed the firing.

The incident happened at Durjanpur village in the Reoti area of Ballia district when the SDO decided not to go ahead with the meeting due to a dispute between members of self-help groups who had gathered on the scene. Videos of the incident were widely being shared on social media.