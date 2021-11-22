UP BJP Chief Starts Membership Campaign, Aims to Add New Workers Ahead of Polls

In the run-up to the crucial 2022 Uttar Pradesh state assembly polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party State President Swatantra Dev Singh launched the ‘Booth Membership Campaign’ from Ghaziabad on Sunday. The party’s booth membership campaign started on 21st November and aims at expanding the BJP family by reaching every house of each booth and adding new members.

State President of the party, Swatantra Dev Singh said, “There is a tradition of building leadership from member to worker. Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay and Atal Bihari Bajpai raised such workers who are engaged in the works of national interest while working hard day and night. The party is blessed to have workers like them. In BJP, a booth worker can become the national president of the party by doing hard work and becoming the booth president. The worker is made strong in this party who goes ahead by hard word and leads the party."

While discussing the plans and decisions of the Central Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP government of the state under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Singh said that today work should be done for the economic and social progress and justice of the poor in real sense.

On Sunday, UP BJP Chief Swatantra Dev Singh addressed the membership drive at Panchayat Ghar of Asalatpur village of Sahibabad Assembly Muradnagar area of Ghaziabad and personally interacted and interacted with people at booth number 471 from door to door. Sharing the public welfare works done by the government, Singh spoke about the achievements of the Central and State Governments. The party state president called upon the workers to participate in the assembly elections.

Under the membership drive, the party’s booth membership drive started from Sunday. Along with November 21, special booth membership campaign on November 27 and 28, party officials and public representatives and workers will work together to give push to the campaign by reaching all the booths.

Whereas in the continuous sequence of the campaign, party workers, including state government ministers, state government ministers, MPs, MLAs, commission-corporation-board presidents and members, presidents and members of urban bodies and three-tier panchayat representatives, including party workers, central government and state are going from door to door informing people about the government’s welfare schemes and historic decisions. The party is also making new members by a missed call and also putting stickers of ‘My family-BJP family’ on the doors of the people.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.