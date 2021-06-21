UP BJP Gears Up for 2022 Assembly Polls, Party's General Secretary & State Incharge to Visit Lucknow

Ahead of 2022 assembly polls, Uttar Pradesh BJP is reviewing the party’s functionary in the state. A day before the scheduled visit of the National General Secretary Organization, BL Santosh, and UP in-charge Radha Mohan Singh, BJP UP Chief Swatantra Dev Singh declared the party’s media and Spokesperson team on Sunday.

The leadership of this team has again been handed over to Manish Dixit and Himanshu Dubey, while Dharmendra Rai, Priyanka Pandey and Abhay Singh have been declared the state media in-charge. The team of spokespersons includes Harishchandra Srivastava, Sameer Singh, Manish Shukla, Hero Bajpai, Alok Awasthi, Ashok Pandey, Jugal Kishore, Anila Singh, Rakesh Tripathi, Prashant Vashisht, Sanjay Chaudhary, Anand Dubey, Sakshi Diwakar, Alok Verma and Mahamedha Nagar.

BJP also announced members of the state IT department and social media department- Kameshwar Mishra and Mangilal Chaudhary have been declared as the state co-convener of the IT department and Ankit Chandel was announced as the state convener in the social media team. Harsh Chaturvedi, Shashi Shekhar Singh, Gaurav Varshney, and Saurabh have been announced as the state co-convenors of social media.

BL Santosh and Radha Mohan Singh will reach Lucknow for a two-day visit at around 10 am on Monday. Santosh will conduct meetings with party office bearers and will review the post-Covid center, vaccination public awareness campaign, and other service works started by the party in the state. Along with this, he will be reviewing the organization’s past programs and campaigns and preparing a roadmap for the implementation of future organizational campaigns and programs.

This is the second visit of BL Santosh and Radha Mohan Singh in less than a month’s time. During the last visit, Santosh and many office bearers raised the issue of filling up the vacant posts in the corporation and commissions as well as the issue of lack of coordination with the officers. After which the Uttar Pradesh Backward Classes Commission was formed on Thursday after the formation of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Commission along with the transfer of officers on a large scale.

