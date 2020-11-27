UP BJP Govt Wants to Sell Expressway to Its Rich Friends, Alleges Akhilesh Yadav

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Friday attacked the BJP-led state government, alleging it wants to sell the Agra-Lucknow expressway, constructed during the Samajwadi Party government's tenure, to its "rich friends". He alleged that private companies will charge high tariffs, adding this "embezzlement" will be investigated once the SP comes to power in the state.

“The UP government is preparing to hand over the 'expressway' to rich friends. The government wants to do a scam by giving expressway on lease and taking a loan to benefit some people who will exploit people by charging toll as per their choice. This mega scam will be investigated when the SP government comes to power. Is it a government or a salesman!” Yadav said in a tweet.

In a statement, he accused the BJP of "adopting a callous attitude towards the development" done when the SP was in power.

"All the schemes of public interest started by the Samajwadi government or were finalised during the SP regime, the BJP is trying to claim them as their own. The days of the BJP government, which could not implement any of its plans, is now numbered. The public is well aware of the truth and it will teach a lesson to the BJP against the promise in the 2022 elections,” he added.

Yadav alleged that during the SP's tenure, the government had also built a road similar to the Agra-Lucknow Expressway on which the Air Force combat aircraft and carrier Hercules had landed. The initial preparations for the Purvanchal Expressway were also done and the foundation stone had also been laid during the SP regime, he added.

“I don’t understand whether it is a BJP government or salesmen. The Samajwadi Party will investigate the mega scam done by the BJP and punish the culprits when it comes to the power. There is a conspiracy to cheat the public and benefit capitalists in an illegal manner,” he alleged.