UP BJP Leader Sentenced to 5 Years in Fake Mark Sheet Case, Set to Lose MLA Status

BJP MLA from Gosaiganj seat of Ayodhya, Indra Pratap Tiwari alias Khabboo Tiwari, was convicted after 29 years in a fake mark sheet case by the MP-MLA court and sentenced to five years imprisonment.

Along with Khabboo Tiwari, former students’ union president of Saket College Foolchand Yadav and Chief of Chanakya Parishad Kripa Nidhan Tiwari have also been found guilty of misappropriating their mark sheets 29 years ago and have been sentenced to five years imprisonment and Rs 13,000 fine each. After the sentence, all the convicts were sent to jail.

Khabbu Tiwari’s assembly membership came under threat as soon as he was sentenced to five years. According to the law, there is a provision for termination of membership for the punishment of more than two years. According to experts, Khabbu Tiwari is all set to lose his MLA status, although he has said to challenge this decision in the High Court.

In 1992, Yaduvansh Ram Tripathi, the then principal of Saket College, had filed a case against three people for taking admission based on fake mark sheets. The accused Phoolchand Yadav had taken admission in B.Sc second year even after failing B.Sc first year examination in 1986 and back paper examination. He had resorted to fake mark sheets. Similarly, Khabbu Tiwari, despite failing in B.Sc II year examination in 1990, B.Sc third year and Kripa Nidhan Tiwari in the first year 1989, despite failing in LLB first year, fraudulently got admission in LLB second year.

A case was registered against these three in the police station Ramjanmabhoomi under sections 420 467 468 471 of the IPC.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.