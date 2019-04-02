UP BJP Leader’s 36-second ‘Kamal Kamal Kamal’ Chant in Rally Goes Viral, Watch Here

#WATCH BJP leader Vineet Agarwal Sharda asking people to vote for 'kamal' (BJP party symbol) during a public rally in Meerut. (01.04.2019) pic.twitter.com/wCTnSWprey — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 2, 2019

With election euphoria on the high, a video showing UP BJP leader Vineet Agarwal Sharda’s over enthusiasm while delivering a speech has gone viral.At a public rally in Meerut, Sharda can be heard urging people to vote for BJP’s lotus symbol by chanting ‘Kamal Kamal Kamal’ multiple times in a span of 36 seconds.The video of the incident has gone viral on social media and the over-enthusiasm of Sharda has caught netizen’s attention online.“Aapko sochna hoga ki Kamal chahiye ya kya chahiye, (You will have to think whether you want Lotus or something else) Sharda goes on to say before repeating the word ‘Kamal’ multiple times.