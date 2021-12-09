CHANGE LANGUAGE
UP BJP MLA Jailed for 5 Years for Using Fake Mark Sheet

The verdict was delivered on October 18 after which Tiwari was taken in custody and sent to jail. (Image for representation: Shutterstock/File)

Tiwari was sentenced to five years in jail by a Special Court for using a fake mark sheet to get admission in college.

BJP MLA from Ayodhya's Gosaiganj seat, Indra Pratap alias Khabbu Tiwari, has been disqualified from the membership of the UP Assembly following his conviction in a 28-year-old case, Vidhan Sabha secretariat said here on Thursday. Tiwari was sentenced to five years in jail by a Special Court for using a fake mark sheet to get admission in college.

According to a notification issued by Pradeep Kumar Dubey, Vidhan Sabha principal secretary, Gosaiganj seat will be considered vacated from October 18, 2021. Special Judge Puja Singh of MP/MLA court Ayodhya had delivered the verdict on October 18 after which Tiwari was taken in custody and sent to jail.

The court had also slapped a fine of Rs 8,000 on him. A case was lodged against Tiwari in 1992 by Yaduvansh Ram Tripathi, the then Principal of Saket Degree College in Ayodhya at Ram Janmabhoomi Police Station, accusing him of using a fake mark sheet to get admission.

first published:December 09, 2021, 21:32 IST