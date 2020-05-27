UP BJP to Hold 6 Virtual Rallies from May 30 on Anniversary of Modi 2.0 Govt

With the Narendra Modi-led BJP to soon complete its one year in power, its Uttar Pradesh unit will hold six virtual rallies from May 30 to highlight the achievements of the government and its successful handling of the coronavirus pandemic. The party will reach out to people personally as well as digitally.

In a meeting held via video-conferencing on Wednesday, BJP state president Sunil Bansal and state general secretary (organisation) Swatantra Dev Singh as well as party officials discussed the preparation and effective planning of the rallies. With the coronavirus outbreak in mind, party workers during this campaign will follow all the instructions of the central government and local administration, wear face masks, and maintain physical distance.

Several wings of the BJP, including the youth, farmers, women, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, Backward Classes and minorities, will also run a campaign of interaction through video conferencing.

During the house-to-house contact, there will be only two workers and they will follow all measures to prevent infection maintaining two yards of physical distance and wear face mask. WhatsApp groups will be formed at each booth under digital connectivity to be used to convey the achievements of the government to prominent people from different backgrounds.

The party will also telecast national president JP Nadda's address on Facebook Live.

Singh said BJP workers will have to take the achievements of government and other subjects among the people. “We have to plan and campaign effectively in our respective districts. Party workers must follow the rules of lockdown during the entire campaign. Also avoid running this campaign in the containment zone and quarantine centre and public places,” he added.