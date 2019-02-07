UP Budget 2019: Akhilesh, Mayawati Accuse Yogi Adityanath Govt of 'Betraying People'

Dubbing the Uttar Pradesh budget 2019-20 a “deception”, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday slammed the Yogi Adityanath government for a “lack of vision, development and social security”.“This budget is betrayal of the people in the name of 'Sabka Saath sabka vikas'. It neither has development nor vision, leave aside the welfare of the minorities,” said the former chief minister at the SP headquarters in Lucknow, adding that no money has been allocated for schemes launched by his government such as the Kanya Vidya Dhan and the Samajwadi Pension.Noting the provisions for 'gau mata' (cows) projects in the budget, Akhilesh called them "meagre" allocations. “The government has doled out 450 crores for cows, which means that one village gets only 42,000 rupees,” he said.Further the SP chief condemned the Yogi government’s move to “encourage consumption of liquor” in order to use the money for the welfare of cows.“A special cess has been imposed on liquor sales in the state. Out of the cess, an estimated revenue of Rs 165 crore will be utilised for maintenance of stray cattle of the state. Rs 247.60 crore has been proposed for maintenance and construction of 'gaushalas' (cow shelters) in the rural areas,” state finance minister Rajesh Agarwal said in the assembly.“There is nothing new in the budget,” Akhilesh said, adding that his government had developed more religious places and town areas than the incumbent.“There is nothing in it for the farmers, traders and for checking the rising unemployment. Neither there is anything for the health sector, security and education. It is utterly disappointing,” said Akhilesh.Demanding a CBI enquiry into the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna and the toilets constructed under Swatch Bharat Mission, Akhilesh claimed that there were “serious discrepancies” as more than one house and toilet exists under one person’s name.Meanwhile, recent Twitterati Mayawati took to the micro-blogging website to criticise the UP government’s budget. “No matter how tempting the budget might appear, in reality, what matters for the people is developmental work, law and order situation and crime prevention,” the BSP supremo’s tweet read.Besides the SP and the BSP, Rashtriya Lok Dal also expressed its disappointment for “not meeting the expectations of the poor and the farmers”. Chief Masood Ahmad said, “How will the income of the farmer be doubled, when the crops are being destroyed by stray cattle.”As part of its commitment towards conservation of cattle, the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday proposed an amount of Rs 247.60 crore for the maintenance and construction of 'gaushalas' (cow shelters) in the rural areas. The decision was announced while presenting the state budget of Rs.4.79 lakh crore.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.