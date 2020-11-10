UP By-election Result 2020 LIVE Counting: BJP Ahead in Bulandshahr, Tundla as SP Leads in Malhani With 900+ Votes
Postal ballots are being counted and matched in Amroha. (News18)
Last Updated: November 10, 2020, 10:44 IST
UP By-election Result 2020 LIVE Counting: The latest update of counting shows the Bharatiya Janata Party leading in Bulandshahr, Bangarmau and Deoria, Tundla and Ghatampur, while the Samajwadi Party is leading in Naugaoan and Malhani. The counting of the votes polled in seven Uttar Pradesh Assembly seats, where bypolls were held last week on November 3, has started. An average of over 53 per cent voters exercised their franchise on November 3 to decide the electoral fortune of 88 candidates in Naugaon Sadat, Tundla, Bangarmau, Bulandshahr, Deoria, Ghatampur and Malhani. Barring Malhani, which was with the SP, the other seats were in the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) kitty. At a hurriedly convened virtual press conference, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday accused the BJP of indulging in "rigging, fraud and whatever it could through the administration to win the elections". "The BJP has done rigging, fraud and whatever it could through (misusing) the administration. The government had made such arrangements that the voters should not come out. I will give detailed information after the results," he said. On the polling day, however, SP spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary had said the pattern of voting indicated that his party was going to win all the seven seats. At the same time, he had accused the ruling BJP of resorting to tactics to discourage the voters to come out and vote, sensing an impending defeat. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said before the polling that "democracy will win, the coronavirus will lose". During campaigning, the Adityanath government faced opposition flak over the law-and-order situation in Uttar Pradesh, particularly after the Hathras and Balrampur rape-and-murder cases.
