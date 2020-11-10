UP By-election Result 2020 LIVE Counting: Victory Around the Corner for BJP in Naugaoan With 10k Vote-lead

UP By-election Result 2020 LIVE Counting: The latest update of counting shows the Bharatiya Janata Party leading in Bulandshahr, Bangarmau and Deoria, Tundla and Ghatampur. The saffron party has also overtaken the Samajwadi Party in Naugaoan. SP has achieved a lead over independent candidate Dhananjay Singh in Malhani. The counting of the votes polled in seven Uttar Pradesh Assembly seats, where bypolls were held last week on November 3, has started. An average of over 53 per cent voters exercised their franchise on November 3 to decide the electoral fortune of 88 candidates in Naugaon Sadat, Tundla, Bangarmau, Bulandshahr, Deoria, Ghatampur and Malhani. Barring Malhani, which was with the SP, the other seats were in the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) kitty. At a hurriedly convened virtual press conference, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday accused the BJP of indulging in "rigging, fraud and whatever it could through the administration to win the elections". "The BJP has done rigging, fraud and whatever it could through (misusing) the administration. The government had made such arrangements that the voters should not come out. I will give detailed information after the results," he said. On the polling day, however, SP spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary had said the pattern of voting indicated that his party was going to win all the seven seats. At the same time, he had accused the ruling BJP of resorting to tactics to discourage the voters to come out and vote, sensing an impending defeat. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said before the polling that "democracy will win, the coronavirus will lose". During campaigning, the Adityanath government faced opposition flak over the law-and-order situation in Uttar Pradesh, particularly after the Hathras and Balrampur rape-and-murder cases.

Election Commission latest update:

Which Assembly Seats Went for Bypoll Elections, and What are the Key Issues in the Fray?

The Bangarmau Assembly seat falls under the Unnao District in UP. While BJP has fielded Shrikant Katiyar, Suresh Kumar Pal is fighting from SP, Mahesh Prasad from BSP and Aarti Bajpai from the Congress. The seat had fallen vacant after the conviction of BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in a rape case.

The counting of votes will begin in Naubasta Gallamandi from 8 pm. The Ghatampur Assembly seat falls under the Kanpur District. While BJP has fielded Upendra Paswan, Indrajit Kori is fighting from SP, Kuldeep Kumar from BSP and Kripa Shankar from Congress. The Ghatampur bypoll was necessitated due to the death of state minister Kamal Rani Varun.

3. Malhani:

The Malhani Assembly seat falls in the Jaunpur District. BJP has fielded Manoj Singh, Lucky Yadav is fighting from SP, Jai Prakash from BSP and Rakesh Mishra from Congress. The bypoll in Malhani was necessitated due to the death of Parasnath Yadav from SP.

4. Deoria:

In the Deoria Assembly seat, BJP has fielded Satya Prakash Mani, Brahmashankar Tripathi is fighting from SP, Abhayanath Tripathi from BSP, and Mukund Bhaskar Mani Tripathi from Congress. The bypoll in Deoria was necessitated due to the death of sitting MLA Janmejay Singh.

5. Naugaoan Sadat:

The Naugaoan Sadat Assembly seat falls in the District of Amroha. While BJP has fielded Sangeeta Chauhan, Syed Jawed Abbas is fighting from SP, Furqan Ahmed from BSP and Kamlesh Singh from Congress. The Naugaon Sadat seat fell vacant after the death of state minister and former cricketer Chetan Chauhan.

The counting of votes will be carried out at the sabzi mandi premises, starting from 8 am. The Tundla Assembly seat falls in the District of Firozabad. While Prempal Dhangar is fighting from BJP, SP has fielded Maharaj Singh Dhangar, Sanjeev Kumar Chak from BSP and Snehlata is taking charge for Congress. The Tundla seat fell vacant after its MLA, S P Singh Baghel, was elected to the Lok Sabha.