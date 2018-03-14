UP By-Election Result LIVE: BJP Trails in CM Yogi's Gorakhpur, Dy CM Maurya's Phulpur

By-election result LIVE updates: The SP-BSP alliance seems to be wresting control of Gorakhpur from the BJP as the alliance has taken a lead of over 15,000 votes. The seat, represented by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for last five terms, is considered the saffron party's stronghold. In Phulpur, a seat formerly held by deputy CM Keshav Maurya, the Samajwadi Party is leading by over 23,O00 votes. In Gorakhpur, the SP has fielded Praveen Kumar Nishad, the son of Nishad Party chief Sanjay Nishad, as its candidate. Nishad will take on the BJP’s Upendra Shukla and Congress leader Surhita Chatterjee Karim. In Phulpur, the SP, in alliance with Bahujan Samaj Party, has fielded Nagendra Singh Patel. Patel will contest against BJP candidate and fellow OBC leader Kaushlendra Singh Patel, who has also been Varanasi mayor. The Congress has fielded Manish Mishra for this seat. The bypolls were marked by low voter turnout. Gorakhpur witnessed a polling percentage of 47.45 percent while Phulpur saw a turnout of only 37.39 percent at the close of the voting on Sunday.



Mar 14, 2018 3:01 pm (IST) In Gorakhpur, SP's Praveen Kumar Nishad leads by 28,737 votes with 2,93,153 votes against BJP's Upendra Dutt Shukla, who has 2,64,416 votes after 19 rounds of counting.

Mar 14, 2018 3:00 pm (IST) "We didn't expect that BSP's vote will be transferred to SP in such a manner. We will analyze after seeing the final results and prepare for a future where the BSP, SP and Congress might come together. We are making our strategy for winning the 2019 Lok Sabha elections," says Phulpur's outgoing MLA and deputy CM, Keshav Prasad Maurya.

Mar 14, 2018 2:54 pm (IST) Samajwadi Party's Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel is leading by 29,474 with 2,18,963 votes against BJP's Kaushlendra Singh Patel, who has 1,89,489 votes after 20 rounds of counting in Phulpur.

Mar 14, 2018 2:31 pm (IST) SP's Praveen Kumar Nishad leads by 26,960 votes with 2,62,346 votes, BJP's Upendra Dutt Shukla is at second place with 2,35,836 votes after 17 rounds of counting.

Mar 14, 2018 2:30 pm (IST) Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has congratulated SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati for their alliance's victory in Gorakhpur and Phulpur by-elections. She also tweeted her congratulations to RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav for his party's victory in Araria and Jehanabad bypolls. "Beginning of the end," she says: Great victory. Congratulations to Mayawati Ji and @yadavakhilesh Ji for #UPByPolls The beginning of the end has started — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 14, 2018 Congratulations to @laluprasadrjd Ji for winning #Araria and #Jehanabad This is a great victory — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 14, 2018

Mar 14, 2018 1:56 pm (IST) SP workers celebrate in Lucknow as trends show their candidates leading in Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha bypolls: SP workers celebrate in Lucknow as trends show their candidates leading in Gorakhpur & Phulpur Lok Sabha by-polls, raise, 'Bhua-Bhateeja zindabad' slogans. pic.twitter.com/BTjievOjTL — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 14, 2018

Mar 14, 2018 1:43 pm (IST) After 15 rounds of counting, Samajwadi party has 1,67,008 votes, BJP has 1,44,166 votes and independent Ateeq Ahmad has 20,468 votes. In Gorakhpur, after 12 rounds, SP's Praveen Kumar Nishad is leading BJP's Upendra Dutt Shukla by 14,668 votes.

Mar 14, 2018 1:24 pm (IST) "I don't think the SP-BSP alliance has worked. I believe that the day you put out a red carpet for an SP leader who has disrespected Lord Ram, God turned against you," says Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut on the leads in UP and Bihar bypolls: Main ye nahi maanta ke SP-BSP gath-bandhan ne kaam kiya, main maanta hu ke prabhu Shri Ram ki sabse zyada ninda karne wale SP ke neta ke liye aapne jis din red carpet daala usi din prabhu Shri Ram bhi aapke khilaf hogaye: Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena, on UP & Bihar Lok Sabha by-polls pic.twitter.com/y4ikoPbZhN — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2018

Mar 14, 2018 1:20 pm (IST) In Gorakhpur, SP's Praveen Kumar Nishad is leading with 1,63,941 votes, while BJP's Upendra Dutt Shukla is second with 1,50,062 votes after 11 rounds of counting. Meanwhile, in Phulpur, Samajwadi Party's Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel is leading BJP's Kaushlendra Singh Patel with 1,55,314 votes to 1,34,819 votes after 14 rounds of counting.

Mar 14, 2018 1:07 pm (IST) People have spoken against the anti-farmer, anti-youth and anti-women policies of the government, it is very clear that BJP is being shown the door by the people," says Congress' Jyotiraditya Scindia on the Phulpur and Gorakhpur leads taken by the Samajwadi Party.

Mar 14, 2018 1:06 pm (IST) Samajwadi Party's Praveen Kumar Nishad is leading with a margin of 10,598, garnering a total of 1,19,427 votes in Gorakhpur. BJP's Upendra Dutt Shukla has managed a total of 1,08,829 votes after 8 rounds of counting. In Phulpur, the SP's lead is 15,759 after the party has managed 1,31,978 votes to BJP's 1,16,219 votes after 12 rounds of counting

Mar 14, 2018 12:46 pm (IST) After 11 rounds in Phulpur, the Samajwadi Party is at 1,22,247 votes, while the BJP is at 1,06,534 votes. The independent jailed candidate, Ateeq Ahmad, has garnered 15,855 votes till now. The SP's lead is now 15,733.

Mar 14, 2018 12:42 pm (IST) "Leaving the dinner yesterday BSP’s Satish Mishra had told me to look out for a surprise result in today’s counting. Trends at the moment would suggest he was right," tweets Omar Abdullah: Leaving the dinner yesterday #BSP’s #SatishMishra ji had told me to look out for a surprise result in today’s counting. Trends at the moment would suggest he was right. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) March 14, 2018

Mar 14, 2018 12:35 pm (IST) In Gorakhpur, the Samajwadi Party has taken a lead of 9,466 votes after 7 rounds as party MP Ramgopal Yadav says, "I think our margin of victory will be bigger in Gorakhpur than Phulpur. We will win both seats comfortably but I have complained to the Election Commission about the Gorakhpur counting centre media gag."

Mar 14, 2018 12:26 pm (IST) After five rounds in Gorakhpur - Samajwadi Party is leading by 3,760 votes with 74,077 votes against BJP's candidate who has 70,317 votes.

Mar 14, 2018 12:14 pm (IST) Samajwadi Party's Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel is leading by 14,239 with 111668 votes against BJP's Kaushlendra Singh Patel, who has 97369 votes after ten rounds of counting in Phulpur. The SP, meanwhile, has filed a complaint with the election commission over the media gag in Gorakhpur.

Mar 14, 2018 12:09 pm (IST) The Samajwadi Party is reportedly leading by 4,000 votes from Gorakhpur. CNN-News18's Arunima is reporting that Congress MP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia walked up to SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav during the Parliamentary session and said, "Mubarak ho aapko (Congratulations to you)." Meanwhile, SP MPs wearing their red caps have stormed the well of the Lok Sabha alleging that the media blackout in Gorakhpur is part of a conspiracy by the BJP.

Mar 14, 2018 12:03 pm (IST) "Whenever the ARO sends results for any round, they are examined by the RO. The two observers also examine the result sheet. This process takes time. After the examination, when the signatures of the observers have been received. After that, the final result sheets are prepared and we declare the results for that round. After Round 1, a total of 30,931 votes have been counted. BJP candidate has 15,577 votes, SP candidate has 13,911 and INC candidate has 547," says Gorakhpur DM Rajeev Routela to local media.

Mar 14, 2018 11:45 am (IST) The Lucknow Assembly has been adjourned till 12:20 pm following a ruckus over the issue of media being kept out of counting centre in Gorakhpur, the issue was raised by Samajwadi Party's Ram Govind Chaudhary.

Mar 14, 2018 11:42 am (IST) Samajwadi Party candidate Pravin Nishad has taken a lead of 1,523 votes in Gorakhpur over the BJP's Upendra Dutt Shukla. The saffron party is also trailing in Phulpur by 9924 votes after nine rounds of counting. Gorakhpur is significant for the BJP as it is the bastion of the chief minister, who represented the seat in the Lok Sabha five times. Prior to Adityanath, the seat was thrice represented in Parliament by his mentor, Yogi Avaidyanath.

Mar 14, 2018 11:38 am (IST) "We will announce the results of the polls as and when they have been properly scrutinised," says Gorakhpur DM Rajeev Rautela: Counting of votes is underway. When ARO sends counting figures of any round from the 5 assembly constituencies, it is scrutinised by the RO & 2 observers scrutinise the counting figures manually & digitally & then sign it. This process takes time: Rajeev Rautela, Gorakhpur DM pic.twitter.com/eDQ0RKZbLE — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 14, 2018 Only then is the counting sheet of the entire Parliamentary constituency finalised & we announce it. We have announced the figures of the first round. Those of the 2nd and 3rd round are ready. We will announce it soon: Rajeev Rautela, Gorakhpur DM #GorakhpurByPollResult pic.twitter.com/dzoRBfhfvJ — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 14, 2018

Mar 14, 2018 11:33 am (IST) The Samajwadi Party is leading the Phulpur seat by 8199 votes, while the Gorakhpur bypoll counting is being held amid radio silence.

Mar 14, 2018 11:20 am (IST) After five rounds of counting, Samajwadi Party's lead in Phulpur surges to over 7,000 votes, while Election Commission officials are not disclosing anything in Gorakhpur. SP's total votes in Phulpur now ar 54,562, BJP at 47,631 and the independent jailed candidate, Ateeq Ahmad, is at 10,505.

Mar 14, 2018 11:10 am (IST) BJP's candidate from Phulpur Lok Sabha seat, Kaushlendra Singh Patel, termed the current numbers as early trends and said, "Bharatiya Janata Party will win with a huge mandate, wait and watch." After four rounds of counting, Patel was trailing the SP candidate by 3707 votes.

