UP By-Election Result LIVE: Akhilesh Yadav Thanks Mayawati for Gorakhpur, Phulpur Wins, Stays Mum on Future of Alliance

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah: BJP has suffered humiliating loss in the Lok Sabha seats held by the CM & DyCM of UP. Congratulations to SP & BSP for this historic victory. Unity among the non-BJP parties has played a key role. Perhaps Yogi Adityanath should spend less time lecturing Karnataka on development.
Addressing a press conference after the results became clear, Yogi Adityanath said that the result was unexpected and the party would review the shortcomings.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan says, "Results of bypolls in UP signal the end of overhyped Modi magic built on false promises, fake claims."
Results of bypolls in UP signal the end of overhyped Modi magic built on false promises, fake claims— Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) March 14, 2018
Yeh BSP-SP ka jo rajnitik saudebaazi, desh ke vikas ko baadhit karne ke liye bani hai, iske baare mein hum apni rann neeti tayaar karenge: CM Yogi Adityanath #UPByPoll pic.twitter.com/Yyz0TXVSrP— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 14, 2018
YOGI: DID OUR BEST | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath concedes defeat in the Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha by-elections. Says, “We accept the verdict by the people of Uttar Pradesh. We did our best. We hope those who have won will now contribute their services towards the development of Uttar Pradesh.”
"I had the blessings of Mayawati. All parties with similar beliefs came together and as a result we won these elections. The credit should go to Akhilesh Ji, Behenji Mayawati Ji and the people of Phulpur," says Nagendra Singh Patel, Samajwadi Party's winning candidate from Phulpur.
Behenji ka bhi bahot aashirwad tha. Ek hi vichaardhara ke sabhi parties ek huyin aur humaari jeet huyi. Jeet ka shrey Akhilesh ji, Behenji Mayawati ji aur Phulpur ki janta ko deta hoon: Nagendra Singh Patel, Samajwadi Party's winning candidate. pic.twitter.com/kqjqGSvmen— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 14, 2018
While the two Samajwadi Party candidates in the UP by-elections soared ahead of the BJP candidates, BSP supremo Mayawati met Samajwadi Party member and Leader of Opposition, Ram Govind Chaudhary in Lucknow. Mayawati was in Lucknow to pay condolence at the death of BSP leader Lal Ji Verma’s son who died in Lucknow today. Both the leaders greeted each other with folded hands and after a few minutes of talks, Mayawati left the place.
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who held the Phulpur Lok Sabha seat before joining the Legislative Council, said the reasons for the party's performance would be reviewed and future planning done by taking stock of the social and other factors that came into play in the by-elections. He said the margin of defeat was not that significant and added that the party would review what went wrong in its strategy.
SP WINS PHULPUR | Samajwadi Party candidate Nagendra Singh Patel has clinched a very significant victory in the Phulpur Lok Sabha by-election. He has won with 3,42,796 votes and a margin of 59,613 votes. The BJP candidate in this Lok Sabha seat — earlier held by UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya — secured 2,83,183 votes and Congress won 19,334 votes, reports News18's Qazi Faraz Ahmed.
BACK TO DRAWING BOARD | Stung by the unexpected reversals in two crucial Lok Sabha bypolls in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP has said it will go back to the drawing board and revisit its strategy ahead of the 2019 General Elections, especially with the SP and BSP drawing closer. "We had not seen the Samajwadi Party and BSP coming together but since we have come to know of this now...and though there is still a long time (ahead of the polls)... We will redraw our strategy keeping this factor in mind," senior minister is the Yogi Adityanath government, Sidharth Nath Singh, said stressing that those who wanted development were still with the saffron party.
THE VOTERS OF GORAKHPUR | After nearly three decades of unstoppable success in Gorakhpur Lok Sabha Assembly elections, if BJP actually goes on to lose the seat, as the early trend suggests, the biggest reason will be the one-sided voting by the Nishads and Mallahs who are the majority voters in the seat. Out of nearly 19.5 lakh voters in Gorakhpur, the biggest caste chunk is those of the Nishads and Mallahs, whose population is around 4.5 lakh, or nearly 23 per cent of the voters. The next biggest chunk of voters are 3.5 lakh Muslims that make for nearly 18 per cent voters. Dalits - of who there are nearly 3.5 lakh - together make up the third biggest chunk.
Rahul Gandhi says in a tweet: Congratulations to the winning candidates in today's by-elections. From the results it is clear that the electorate is very angry against the BJP and will vote for the non-BJP candidate who is most likely to win. The congress will look forward to ‘Navnirman’ in Uttar Pradesh, but it will not happen overnight.
आज के उपचुनावों में जीतने वाले उम्मीदवारों को बधाई।— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) March 14, 2018
नतीजों से स्पष्ट है कि मतदाताओं में भाजपा के प्रति बहुत क्रोध है और वो उस गैर भाजपाई उम्मीदवार के लिए वोट करेंगे जिसके जीतने की संभावना सबसे ज़्यादा हो।
कांग्रेस यूपी में नवनिर्माण के लिए तत्पर है, ये रातों रात नहीं होगा।
Samajwadi Party workers have already started celebrating in Uttar Pradesh.
Samajwadi Party workers celebrate in Agra #UPByPolls pic.twitter.com/ORtNZlwzhZ— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 14, 2018
