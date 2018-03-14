GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
UP By-Election Result LIVE: Akhilesh Yadav Thanks Mayawati for Gorakhpur, Phulpur Wins, Stays Mum on Future of Alliance

News18.com | March 14, 2018, 6:58 PM IST
Event Highlights

By-election result LIVE updates: In a huge blow to the ruling BJP, the Samajwadi Party on Wednesday wrested Phulpur Lok Sabha seat which was vacated by up deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya and took a winning lead in Gorakhpur, which was vacated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. With the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) backing its bitter rival Samajwadi Party, the result is a major embarrassment for the Bharatiya Janata Party, and Adityanath in particular. Election Commission officials said the Samajwadi Party's Nagendra Singh Patel defested BJP's Kashlendra Singh Patel in Phulpur by over 59,000 votes. Pravin Nishad of the Samajwadi Party was leading by over 26,000 votes in Gorakhpur, which Aditynath had won five consecutive times, over the BJP candidate Upendra Dutt Shukla.

Stay tuned as Sanchari Chatterjee brings you the LIVE updates:
Mar 14, 2018 6:58 pm (IST)

A look at the Uttar Pradesh and Bihar by-election results that were declared on Wednesday. (Image: Network18 Creatives)

Mar 14, 2018 6:51 pm (IST)

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah: BJP has suffered humiliating loss in the Lok Sabha seats held by the CM & DyCM of UP. Congratulations to SP & BSP for this historic victory. Unity among the non-BJP parties has played a key role. Perhaps Yogi Adityanath should spend less time lecturing Karnataka on development.

Mar 14, 2018 6:45 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Yogi Blames Overconfidence for Failing to Realise Importance of SP-BSP Alliance

Addressing a press conference after the results became clear, Yogi Adityanath said that the result was unexpected and the party would review the shortcomings.

Mar 14, 2018 6:44 pm (IST)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan says, "Results of bypolls in UP signal the end of overhyped Modi magic built on false promises, fake claims."

Mar 14, 2018 6:25 pm (IST)

Akhilesh Yadav: People are unhappy with the Modi government. GST took away jobs of many people and hurt their businesses. This is a win of social justice. BJP has never fulfilled their promises.

Mar 14, 2018 6:22 pm (IST)

Akhilesh Yadav: Public has given a fitting reply to the BJP. UP by-election results send a strong political message as lakhs of people have voted for us. There is immense mistrust among the people and these results are an indication of that.

Mar 14, 2018 6:19 pm (IST)

Akhilesh Yadav: The two seats belonged to the chief minister and deputy chief minister of the state and if there is so much anger among the people of these two constituencies, imagine what the results would be if these were any other election.

Mar 14, 2018 6:17 pm (IST)

AKHILESH SPEAKS | Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav addresses the media after getting a shot in the arm with the twin victories of Gorakhpur and Phulpur. Thanks all opposition parties and BSP chief Mayawati for the victory.

Mar 14, 2018 6:15 pm (IST)

We did not understand the significance of the SP-BSP deal and one of the reasons behind that failure was our over confidence: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, while conceding defeat.

Mar 14, 2018 5:57 pm (IST)

Samajwadi Party's Nagendra Singh Patel has won the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha by-election with a margin of 21,916 votes. 

Mar 14, 2018 5:51 pm (IST)
Mar 14, 2018 5:49 pm (IST)

"This opportunistic deal between BSP and SP has been forged to put hurdles in the way of the country's development. We will soon come up with our strategy to tackle this," says CM Yogi Adityanath.

Mar 14, 2018 5:46 pm (IST)

SP CLINCHES GORAKHPUR | Samajwadi Party's Gorakhpur candidate Pravin Kumar Nishad has won the Lok Sabha by-election. The seat in the BJP bastion of Gorakhpur was earlier held CM Yogi Adityanath before he became the chief minister. 

Mar 14, 2018 5:42 pm (IST)

Samajwadi Party workers have already started celebrating in different parts of the state. (PTI photo)

Mar 14, 2018 5:37 pm (IST)

"Polling percentage has gone down which affected the result of the two seats. We will analyse and work on the places where we lacked and will work harder & perform better in the 2019 elections," says Mahendra Nath Pandey, UP BJP Chief on UP bypoll results.

Mar 14, 2018 5:36 pm (IST)

"We accept the verdict of the people. This result is unexpected, we will review the shortcomings. I congratulate the winning candidates", says UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

Mar 14, 2018 5:34 pm (IST)

YOGI: DID OUR BEST | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath concedes defeat in the Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha by-elections. Says, “We accept the verdict by the people of Uttar Pradesh. We did our best. We hope those who have won will now contribute their services towards the development of Uttar Pradesh.”

Mar 14, 2018 5:31 pm (IST)

ANI reports, Congress candidates in both Gorakhpur and Phulpur have lost their deposit money in the by-elections.

Mar 14, 2018 5:29 pm (IST)

"I had the blessings of Mayawati. All parties with similar beliefs came together and as a result we won these elections. The credit should go to Akhilesh Ji, Behenji Mayawati Ji and the people of Phulpur," says Nagendra Singh Patel, Samajwadi Party's winning candidate from Phulpur.

Mar 14, 2018 5:16 pm (IST)

While the two Samajwadi Party candidates in the UP by-elections soared ahead of the BJP candidates, BSP supremo Mayawati met Samajwadi Party member and Leader of Opposition, Ram Govind Chaudhary in Lucknow. Mayawati was in Lucknow to pay condolence at the death of BSP leader Lal Ji Verma’s son who died in Lucknow today. Both the leaders greeted each other with folded hands and after a few minutes of talks, Mayawati left the place.

Mar 14, 2018 5:06 pm (IST)

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who held the Phulpur Lok Sabha seat before joining the Legislative Council, said the reasons for the party's performance would be reviewed and future planning done by taking stock of the social and other factors that came into play in the by-elections. He said the margin of defeat was not that significant and added that the party would review what went wrong in its strategy.

Mar 14, 2018 4:58 pm (IST)

SP WINS PHULPUR | Samajwadi Party candidate Nagendra Singh Patel has clinched a very significant victory in the Phulpur Lok Sabha by-election. He has won with 3,42,796 votes and a margin of 59,613 votes. The BJP candidate in this Lok Sabha seat — earlier held by UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya — secured 2,83,183 votes and Congress won 19,334 votes, reports News18's Qazi Faraz Ahmed.

Mar 14, 2018 4:50 pm (IST)

BACK TO DRAWING BOARD | Stung by the unexpected reversals in two crucial Lok Sabha bypolls in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP has said it will go back to the drawing board and revisit its strategy ahead of the 2019 General Elections, especially with the SP and BSP drawing closer. "We had not seen the Samajwadi Party and BSP coming together but since we have come to know of this now...and though there is still a long time (ahead of the polls)... We will redraw our strategy keeping this factor in mind," senior minister is the Yogi Adityanath government, Sidharth Nath Singh, said stressing that those who wanted development were still with the saffron party.

Mar 14, 2018 4:47 pm (IST)

After the 29th round of counting in Phulpur, Samajwadi Party candidate Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel is leading with 3,18,942 voted while BJP is trailing with 2,67,776 votes.

Mar 14, 2018 4:46 pm (IST)

Police lathicharge Samajwadi Party workers in Gorakhpur as they try to protest against slow counting of votes. 

Mar 14, 2018 4:40 pm (IST)

THE VOTERS OF GORAKHPUR | After nearly three decades of unstoppable success in Gorakhpur Lok Sabha Assembly elections, if BJP actually goes on to lose the seat, as the early trend suggests, the biggest reason will be the one-sided voting by the Nishads and Mallahs who are the majority voters in the seat. Out of nearly 19.5 lakh voters in Gorakhpur, the biggest caste chunk is those of the Nishads and Mallahs, whose population is around 4.5 lakh, or nearly 23 per cent of the voters. The next biggest chunk of voters are 3.5 lakh Muslims that make for nearly 18 per cent voters. Dalits - of who there are nearly 3.5 lakh - together make up the third biggest chunk. 

Mar 14, 2018 4:33 pm (IST)

Rahul Gandhi says in a tweet: Congratulations to the winning candidates in today's by-elections. From the results it is clear that the electorate is very angry against the BJP and will vote for the non-BJP candidate who is most likely to win. The congress will look forward to ‘Navnirman’ in Uttar Pradesh, but it will not happen overnight.

Mar 14, 2018 4:24 pm (IST)

Samajwadi Party's Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel leading by 47,351 with 3,05,172 votes in Phulpur Lok Sabha bypolls as BJP's Kaushlendra Singh Patel is trailing at the second position with 2,57,821 votes after 28th round of counting.

Mar 14, 2018 4:18 pm (IST)

RECAP | The Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha bypolls in Uttar Pradesh were necessitated after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya vacated the seats respectively, following their election to the state legislative council. 

Mar 14, 2018 4:11 pm (IST)

Samajwadi Party workers have already started celebrating in Uttar Pradesh.

