UP By-Election Result LIVE: Akhilesh Yadav Thanks Mayawati for Gorakhpur, Phulpur Wins, Stays Mum on Future of Alliance

Mar 14, 2018 4:50 pm (IST)

BACK TO DRAWING BOARD | Stung by the unexpected reversals in two crucial Lok Sabha bypolls in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP has said it will go back to the drawing board and revisit its strategy ahead of the 2019 General Elections, especially with the SP and BSP drawing closer. "We had not seen the Samajwadi Party and BSP coming together but since we have come to know of this now...and though there is still a long time (ahead of the polls)... We will redraw our strategy keeping this factor in mind," senior minister is the Yogi Adityanath government, Sidharth Nath Singh, said stressing that those who wanted development were still with the saffron party.