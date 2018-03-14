GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
UP By-Election Results 2018 LIVE: Close Contest in CM Yogi's Gorakhpur, SP Ahead of BJP by 6,000 Votes in Phulpur

News18.com | March 14, 2018, 11:20 AM IST
By-election LIVE updates: It’s a close contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Samajwadi Party in Gorakhpur, a seat represented by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for last five terms. In Phulpur, a seat formerly held by deputy CM Keshav Maurya, the SP is leading by over 3,500 votes. In Gorakhpur, the SP has fielded Praveen Kumar Nishad, the son of Nishad Party chief Sanjay Nishad, as its candidate. Nishad will take on the BJP’s Upendra Shukla and Congress leader Surhita Chatterjee Karim. In Phulpur, the SP has fielded Nagendra Singh Patel, an OBC leader. Patel will contest against BJP candidate and fellow OBC leader Kaushlendra Singh Patel, who has also been Varanasi mayor. The Congress has fielded Manish Mishra for this seat. The bypolls were marked by low voter turnout. Gorakhpur witnessed a polling percentage of 47.45 percent while Phulpur saw a turnout of only 37.39 percent at the close of the voting on Sunday.

Stay tuned as Aditya Nair brings you the LIVE updates:
Mar 14, 2018 11:20 am (IST)

After five rounds of counting, Samajwadi Party's lead in Phulpur surges to over 7,000 votes, while Election Commission officials are not disclosing anything in Gorakhpur. SP's total votes in Phulpur now ar 54,562, BJP at 47,631 and the independent jailed candidate, Ateeq Ahmad, is at 10,505.

Mar 14, 2018 11:10 am (IST)

BJP's candidate from Phulpur Lok Sabha seat, Kaushlendra Singh Patel, termed the current numbers as early trends and said, "Bharatiya Janata Party will win with a huge mandate, wait and watch." After four rounds of counting, Patel was trailing the SP candidate by 3707 votes.

Mar 14, 2018 11:06 am (IST)

CLICK HERE For LIVE Updates of By-election Results in Araria, Jehanabad and Bhabua in Bihar

Numerically, these bypolls might be of less significance, but it is being termed as a litmus test for Bihar’s CM Nitish Kumar as the people have voted for the first time since he pulled out of RJD-Congress alliance and formed a new government with the support of BJP-led NDA. This is also a test for NDA's unity and strength as Jitan Ram Manjhi, former CM and leader of Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), left NDA and joined ‘mahagathbandhan’ with RJD and Congress just before the by-elections.

Mar 14, 2018 11:03 am (IST)

According to the EC, there are 19.61 lakh voters in the Phulpur Parliamentary constituency, while the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat has 19.49 lakh voters. Termed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath a "rehearsal" for the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the bypolls saw a triangular contest involving the ruling BJP, the SP and the Congress. The saffron party had fielded Kaushalendra Singh Patel from Phulpur and Upendra Dutt Shukla from Gorakhpur. The SP had fielded Pravin Nishad from Gorakhpur and Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel from Phulpur. The Congress had nominated Sureetha Kareem for Gorakhpur and Manish Mishra for Phulpur. Gorakhpur is significant for the BJP as it is the bastion of the chief minister, who represented the seat in the Lok Sabha five times. Prior to Adityanath, the seat was thrice represented in Parliament by his mentor, Yogi Avaidyanath. Phulpur, once represented by the country's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, witnessed a saffron surge in the 2014 Lok Sabha election when Maurya won the seat.

Mar 14, 2018 10:53 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | SP, BSP Work As One Well-oiled Machine, But is it Enough to Win Phulpur?

BJP sources said that they are wary of the Dalit vote going to the SP and said that they are expecting at least 50% of the SC vote to shift.

Mar 14, 2018 10:48 am (IST)

After four rounds of counting in Phulpur, the Samajwadi party has garnered 43,562 votes, while the BJP has managed 39,855 votes. The independent candidate, Ateeq Ahmad, who is fighting the elections from jail, has managed 8,583 votes. Meanwhile in Gorakhpur, the BJP's lead has decreased. The ruling party is now leading by 1666 votes.

Mar 14, 2018 10:40 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Dead Men Put On Counting Duty in Gorakhpur

This isn't the first time the dead have been assigned election duty. On polling day, on Sunday morning, the district administration had assigned polling duty to two dead engineers.

Mar 14, 2018 10:39 am (IST)

Gorakhpur District Magistrate Rajeev Rautela has stopped the media from entering the counting area and stopped counting personnel from giving updates to journalists.

Mar 14, 2018 10:35 am (IST)

During the 2017 assembly elections, BJP had won the Pipraich assembly segment of Gorakhpur but this time, during the bypolls, they are trailing:

Mar 14, 2018 10:30 am (IST)

GORAKHPUR: After the fourth round, BJP is leading in the seat vacated by CM Yogi Adityanath by 4688 votes. The saffron party has fielded Kaushalendra Singh Patel from Phulpur and Upendra Dutt Shukla from Gorakhpur against the SP's Pravin Nishad and Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel, respectively. The Congress has nominated Sureetha Kareem for Gorakhpur and Manish Mishra for Phulpur Lok Sabha seat. Gorakhpur is significant for the BJP as it is the bastion of the chief minister, who represented the seat in the Lok Sabha five times. Prior to Yogi Adityanath, the seat was represented in parliament by his mentor Yogi Avaidyanath thrice.

Mar 14, 2018 10:21 am (IST)

BIHAR BYPOLLS: A neck-to-neck fight is on at Araria and Jehanabad, the BJP is for now comfortably leading in Bhabua.

Mar 14, 2018 10:20 am (IST)

PHULPUR: In the second round of counting, the Samajwadi Party (SP) maintained its lead and managed to get 3272 votes, while the BJP got 2306. After two rounds, the total votes in favour of SP are 6744, BJP is at 4379 and the Congress could only muster 208 votes.

Mar 14, 2018 10:14 am (IST)

JEHANABAD: RJD wrests back the lead from JD(U) as Kumar Krishna Mohan is ahead of Abhiram Sharma by 1307 votes after two rounds of counting. Yadav is the son of leader Kumar Krishna Mohan. The seat fell vacant after the death of RJD leader Mundrika Yadav. This is the first electoral battle in the state since Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who also heads the JD(U), walked out of the alliance with the RJD and the Congress and joined the BJP-led NDA last year.

Mar 14, 2018 10:03 am (IST)

IN UP: SP candidate Nagendra Singh Patel is leading in Phulpur with 2477 votes, while the BJP is ahead in Gorakhpur after the first round. IN BIHAR: Nitish Kumar's JDU is leading in Jehanabad, while the BJP is ahead in Araria and Bhabua.

Mar 14, 2018 9:54 am (IST)

BIHAR BYPOLLS: Nitish Kumar's JDU is leading in Jehanabad, while the BJP is ahead in Araria and Bhabua. The polls are important because this is the first public test for CM Nitish Kumar since he pulled out of RJD-Congress mahagathbandhan and allied with the BJP-led NDA.

Mar 14, 2018 9:36 am (IST)

SP candidate Nagendra Singh Patel is leading by 2372 votes in UP's Phulpur, while the BJP is ahead in Gorakhpur and Bihar's Araria.

Mar 14, 2018 9:33 am (IST)

JEHANABAD: RJD's Suday Yadav is ahead in the seat by 347 votes. Yadav is the son of leader Kumar Krishna Mohan. The seat fell vacant after the death of RJD leader Mundrika Yadav. This is the first electoral battle in the state since Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who also heads the JD(U), walked out of the alliance with the RJD and the Congress and joined the BJP-led NDA last year.

Mar 14, 2018 9:25 am (IST)

BHABUA: BJP's Rani Rinki Pandey is leading in the seat with 1200+ votes. Re-polling was completed on 27 booths in Bhabua constituency on Tuesday which was necessitated due to malfunctioning of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) during the poll on March 11. The seat saw 54 percent polling.

Mar 14, 2018 9:15 am (IST)

"I am confident of my victory. The people are saying that SP-BSP grand alliance will win this seat but there is a doubt in everyone's mind regarding EVM machines. The government can do anything using state administration," says Praveen Kumar Nishad, SP candidate from Gorakhpur:

Mar 14, 2018 9:13 am (IST)

UP BYPOLLS: BJP's Upendra Dutt Shukla is leading in the Gorakhpur seat by 3200 votes, while SP's Nagendra Patel is ahead in Phulpur by 1400 votes.

Mar 14, 2018 8:52 am (IST)

PHULPUR: BJP candidate for Phulpur, Kaushlendra Singh Patel, is leading in the seat. Vacated by deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, the Samajwadi Party has fielded Nagendra Singh Patel, an OBC leader in the seat. Patel will contest against fellow OBC leader Patel, who has also been Varanasi mayor and Congress' Manish Mishra for this seat.

Mar 14, 2018 8:49 am (IST)

GORAKHPUR: BJP's Upendra Dutt Shukla is leading in Gorakhpur. In the seat represented by Yogi Adityanath for five consecutive terms — the Samajwadi Party has fielded Praveen Kumar Nishad, the son of Nishad Party chief Sanjay Nishad, as its candidate. Nishad will take on the BJP’s Upendra Shukla and Congress leader Surhita Chatterjee Karim. The BSP has thrown its weight behind the SP candidate.

Mar 14, 2018 8:37 am (IST)

BIHAR BYPOLLS: The BJP is leading from the Bhabua seat, while RJD is currently ahead in Araria and Jehanabad. The polling percentage in all three constituencies was five to seven percent lower than the last elections as voters did not come out aggressively. 57 percent voting was recorded in Araria followed by 54 percent in Bhabhua and 50 percent in Jehanabad.

Mar 14, 2018 8:32 am (IST)

Samajwadi Party candidate for Gorakhpur, Praveen Nishad, has raised questions over EVMS. Gorakhpur Lok Sabha constituency witnessed a polling percentage of 47.45 percent while Phulpur saw a turnout of only 37.39 percent at the close of the voting on Sunday, the Election Commission said.

Mar 14, 2018 7:46 am (IST)

BIHAR BYPOLLS: Numerically these bypolls might be of less significance but this is being termed as a litmus test for Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as the people would be voting for the first time after Nitish Kumar pulled out of RJD-Congress alliance and formed a new government with the support of BJP-led NDA. This is also a test for NDA's unity and strength as just before the polls Jitan Ram Manjhi, former CM, and leader of Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), left NDA and joined Mahagathbandhan with RJD and Congress. By polls for Araria Lok Sabha seat was necessitated after the demise of the sitting RJD MP Mohammad Taslimuddin. His son Sarfaraz Alam, JD(U) MLA from Jokihat assembly segment of the Lok Sabha Constituency, defected after the announcement of by polls and fought on RJD ticket. The BJP fielded Pradip Singh who was runner-up in 2014 elections.

Mar 14, 2018 7:43 am (IST)

BIHAR BY-POLLS: Amid tight security counting of votes for Araria Lok Sabha seat and Jehanabad and Bhabua assembly seats will start from 8 am. Re-polling was completed on 27 booths in Bhabua constituency on Tuesday which was necessitated due to malfunctioning of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) during the poll on March 11. The polling percentage in all three constituencies was five to seven percent lower than the last elections as voters did not come out aggressively. 57 percent voting was recorded in Araria followed by 54 percent in Bhabua and 50 percent in Jehanabad.

Mar 14, 2018 7:39 am (IST)

Termed by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath a "rehearsal" for the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the by-elections are witnessing a triangular contest involving the ruling BJP, the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress. The saffron party has fielded Kaushalendra Singh Patel from Phulpur and Upendra Dutt Shukla from Gorakhpur against the SP's Pravin Nishad and Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel, respectively. The Congress has nominated Sureetha Kareem for Gorakhpur and Manish Mishra for Phulpur Lok Sabha seat. Gorakhpur is significant for the BJP as it is the bastion of the chief minister, who represented the seat in the Lok Sabha five times. Prior to Yogi Adityanath, the seat was represented in parliament by his mentor Yogi Avaidyanath thrice. Phulpur, once represented by the country's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, witnessed a saffron surge in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and Maurya won by over three lakh votes.

Mar 14, 2018 7:37 am (IST)

After casting his vote in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claimed the BJP was getting widespread support from the people. Speaking to News18 after casting his vote on Sunday morning, Yogi Adityanath called the BSP-SP partnership an "unholy alliance". "The voters will reject this opportunistic, unethical and unholy alliance," he said.

Mar 14, 2018 7:33 am (IST)

JEHANABAD: In Bihar, preparation for counting of votes for Jehanabad assembly seat has been completed. The postal ballots, which number to about 150, would be counted. JDU's candidate from Jehanabad, Abhiram Sharma, reached at counting center last midnight and it resulted in a scuffle between him and RJD's Suday Yadav.

Mar 14, 2018 7:28 am (IST)

GORAKHPUR: Counting of votes for the Gorakhpur Sabha by-elections to start at Gorakhpur University at 8 am. A total of 14 tables are provided for counting of votes and will be done through 34 rounds. The bypolls were necessitated when Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath vacated the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat and Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya vacated the Phulpur seat after both of them were elected to the UP Legislative Council.

