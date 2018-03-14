UP By-Election Results 2018 LIVE: Close Contest in CM Yogi's Gorakhpur, SP Ahead of BJP by 6,000 Votes in Phulpur

Event Highlights
- BJP 'Waiting' for Turnaround in Phulpur
- BJP Lead Decreases in Gorakhpur
- Media Barred From Counting Centre
- RJD Leads in Jehanadad
- Leads at 10 am
- JDU Ahead in Jehanabad, BJP in Araria and Bhabua
- SP Ahead in Phulpur, BJP in Gorakhpur
- Gorakhpur SP Candidate Questions EVMs
- Litmus Test For Nitish in Bihar
- UP Bypolls a Rehersal, Says Yogi
Stay tuned as Aditya Nair brings you the LIVE updates:
Numerically, these bypolls might be of less significance, but it is being termed as a litmus test for Bihar’s CM Nitish Kumar as the people have voted for the first time since he pulled out of RJD-Congress alliance and formed a new government with the support of BJP-led NDA. This is also a test for NDA's unity and strength as Jitan Ram Manjhi, former CM and leader of Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), left NDA and joined ‘mahagathbandhan’ with RJD and Congress just before the by-elections.
According to the EC, there are 19.61 lakh voters in the Phulpur Parliamentary constituency, while the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat has 19.49 lakh voters. Termed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath a "rehearsal" for the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the bypolls saw a triangular contest involving the ruling BJP, the SP and the Congress. The saffron party had fielded Kaushalendra Singh Patel from Phulpur and Upendra Dutt Shukla from Gorakhpur. The SP had fielded Pravin Nishad from Gorakhpur and Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel from Phulpur. The Congress had nominated Sureetha Kareem for Gorakhpur and Manish Mishra for Phulpur. Gorakhpur is significant for the BJP as it is the bastion of the chief minister, who represented the seat in the Lok Sabha five times. Prior to Adityanath, the seat was thrice represented in Parliament by his mentor, Yogi Avaidyanath. Phulpur, once represented by the country's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, witnessed a saffron surge in the 2014 Lok Sabha election when Maurya won the seat.
BJP sources said that they are wary of the Dalit vote going to the SP and said that they are expecting at least 50% of the SC vote to shift.
After four rounds of counting in Phulpur, the Samajwadi party has garnered 43,562 votes, while the BJP has managed 39,855 votes. The independent candidate, Ateeq Ahmad, who is fighting the elections from jail, has managed 8,583 votes. Meanwhile in Gorakhpur, the BJP's lead has decreased. The ruling party is now leading by 1666 votes.
This isn't the first time the dead have been assigned election duty. On polling day, on Sunday morning, the district administration had assigned polling duty to two dead engineers.
During the 2017 assembly elections, BJP had won the Pipraich assembly segment of Gorakhpur but this time, during the bypolls, they are trailing:
Visuals of counting of votes from a counting centre in Pipraich. #GorakhpurByPoll pic.twitter.com/3ZE5dQ8yXH— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 14, 2018
GORAKHPUR: After the fourth round, BJP is leading in the seat vacated by CM Yogi Adityanath by 4688 votes. The saffron party has fielded Kaushalendra Singh Patel from Phulpur and Upendra Dutt Shukla from Gorakhpur against the SP's Pravin Nishad and Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel, respectively. The Congress has nominated Sureetha Kareem for Gorakhpur and Manish Mishra for Phulpur Lok Sabha seat. Gorakhpur is significant for the BJP as it is the bastion of the chief minister, who represented the seat in the Lok Sabha five times. Prior to Yogi Adityanath, the seat was represented in parliament by his mentor Yogi Avaidyanath thrice.
PHULPUR: In the second round of counting, the Samajwadi Party (SP) maintained its lead and managed to get 3272 votes, while the BJP got 2306. After two rounds, the total votes in favour of SP are 6744, BJP is at 4379 and the Congress could only muster 208 votes.
JEHANABAD: RJD wrests back the lead from JD(U) as Kumar Krishna Mohan is ahead of Abhiram Sharma by 1307 votes after two rounds of counting. Yadav is the son of leader Kumar Krishna Mohan. The seat fell vacant after the death of RJD leader Mundrika Yadav. This is the first electoral battle in the state since Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who also heads the JD(U), walked out of the alliance with the RJD and the Congress and joined the BJP-led NDA last year.
JEHANABAD: RJD's Suday Yadav is ahead in the seat by 347 votes. Yadav is the son of leader Kumar Krishna Mohan. The seat fell vacant after the death of RJD leader Mundrika Yadav. This is the first electoral battle in the state since Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who also heads the JD(U), walked out of the alliance with the RJD and the Congress and joined the BJP-led NDA last year.
BHABUA: BJP's Rani Rinki Pandey is leading in the seat with 1200+ votes. Re-polling was completed on 27 booths in Bhabua constituency on Tuesday which was necessitated due to malfunctioning of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) during the poll on March 11. The seat saw 54 percent polling.
"I am confident of my victory. The people are saying that SP-BSP grand alliance will win this seat but there is a doubt in everyone's mind regarding EVM machines. The government can do anything using state administration," says Praveen Kumar Nishad, SP candidate from Gorakhpur:
I am confident of my victory & that is what people are saying that SP's grand alliance will win this seat but there is a doubt in everyone's mind regarding EVM machines. Govt can do anything using state administration: Praveen Kumar Nishad, SP candidate from Gorakhpur. pic.twitter.com/zsXatGusH9— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 14, 2018
PHULPUR: BJP candidate for Phulpur, Kaushlendra Singh Patel, is leading in the seat. Vacated by deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, the Samajwadi Party has fielded Nagendra Singh Patel, an OBC leader in the seat. Patel will contest against fellow OBC leader Patel, who has also been Varanasi mayor and Congress' Manish Mishra for this seat.
GORAKHPUR: BJP's Upendra Dutt Shukla is leading in Gorakhpur. In the seat represented by Yogi Adityanath for five consecutive terms — the Samajwadi Party has fielded Praveen Kumar Nishad, the son of Nishad Party chief Sanjay Nishad, as its candidate. Nishad will take on the BJP’s Upendra Shukla and Congress leader Surhita Chatterjee Karim. The BSP has thrown its weight behind the SP candidate.
BIHAR BYPOLLS: The BJP is leading from the Bhabua seat, while RJD is currently ahead in Araria and Jehanabad. The polling percentage in all three constituencies was five to seven percent lower than the last elections as voters did not come out aggressively. 57 percent voting was recorded in Araria followed by 54 percent in Bhabhua and 50 percent in Jehanabad.
BIHAR BYPOLLS: Numerically these bypolls might be of less significance but this is being termed as a litmus test for Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as the people would be voting for the first time after Nitish Kumar pulled out of RJD-Congress alliance and formed a new government with the support of BJP-led NDA. This is also a test for NDA's unity and strength as just before the polls Jitan Ram Manjhi, former CM, and leader of Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), left NDA and joined Mahagathbandhan with RJD and Congress. By polls for Araria Lok Sabha seat was necessitated after the demise of the sitting RJD MP Mohammad Taslimuddin. His son Sarfaraz Alam, JD(U) MLA from Jokihat assembly segment of the Lok Sabha Constituency, defected after the announcement of by polls and fought on RJD ticket. The BJP fielded Pradip Singh who was runner-up in 2014 elections.
BIHAR BY-POLLS: Amid tight security counting of votes for Araria Lok Sabha seat and Jehanabad and Bhabua assembly seats will start from 8 am. Re-polling was completed on 27 booths in Bhabua constituency on Tuesday which was necessitated due to malfunctioning of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) during the poll on March 11. The polling percentage in all three constituencies was five to seven percent lower than the last elections as voters did not come out aggressively. 57 percent voting was recorded in Araria followed by 54 percent in Bhabua and 50 percent in Jehanabad.
Termed by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath a "rehearsal" for the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the by-elections are witnessing a triangular contest involving the ruling BJP, the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress. The saffron party has fielded Kaushalendra Singh Patel from Phulpur and Upendra Dutt Shukla from Gorakhpur against the SP's Pravin Nishad and Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel, respectively. The Congress has nominated Sureetha Kareem for Gorakhpur and Manish Mishra for Phulpur Lok Sabha seat. Gorakhpur is significant for the BJP as it is the bastion of the chief minister, who represented the seat in the Lok Sabha five times. Prior to Yogi Adityanath, the seat was represented in parliament by his mentor Yogi Avaidyanath thrice. Phulpur, once represented by the country's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, witnessed a saffron surge in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and Maurya won by over three lakh votes.
After casting his vote in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claimed the BJP was getting widespread support from the people. Speaking to News18 after casting his vote on Sunday morning, Yogi Adityanath called the BSP-SP partnership an "unholy alliance". "The voters will reject this opportunistic, unethical and unholy alliance," he said.
JEHANABAD: In Bihar, preparation for counting of votes for Jehanabad assembly seat has been completed. The postal ballots, which number to about 150, would be counted. JDU's candidate from Jehanabad, Abhiram Sharma, reached at counting center last midnight and it resulted in a scuffle between him and RJD's Suday Yadav.
GORAKHPUR: Counting of votes for the Gorakhpur Sabha by-elections to start at Gorakhpur University at 8 am. A total of 14 tables are provided for counting of votes and will be done through 34 rounds. The bypolls were necessitated when Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath vacated the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat and Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya vacated the Phulpur seat after both of them were elected to the UP Legislative Council.
