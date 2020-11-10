UP By-election Results LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begins for 7 Assembly Seats as Exit Polls Tilt Needle Towards BJP

UP By Elections Results 2020: The counting of the votes polled in seven Uttar Pradesh Assembly seats, where bypolls were held last week on November 3, will be taken up today. An average of over 53 per cent voters exercised their franchise on November 3 to decide the electoral fortune of 88 candidates in Naugaon Sadat, Tundla, Bangarmau, Bulandshahr, Deoria, Ghatampur and Malhani. Barring Malhani, which was with the SP, the other seats were in the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) kitty.

Which Assembly Seats Went for Bypoll Elections, and What are the Key Issues in the Fray?

The Bangarmau Assembly seat falls under the Unnao District in UP. While BJP has fielded Shrikant Katiyar, Suresh Kumar Pal is fighting from SP, Mahesh Prasad from BSP and Aarti Bajpai from the Congress. The seat had fallen vacant after the conviction of BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in a rape case.

The counting of votes will begin in Naubasta Gallamandi from 8 pm. The Ghatampur Assembly seat falls under the Kanpur District. While BJP has fielded Upendra Paswan, Indrajit Kori is fighting from SP, Kuldeep Kumar from BSP and Kripa Shankar from Congress. The Ghatampur bypoll was necessitated due to the death of state minister Kamal Rani Varun.

3. Malhani:

The Malhani Assembly seat falls in the Jaunpur District. BJP has fielded Manoj Singh, Lucky Yadav is fighting from SP, Jai Prakash from BSP and Rakesh Mishra from Congress. The bypoll in Malhani was necessitated due to the death of Parasnath Yadav from SP.

4. Deoria:

In the Deoria Assembly seat, BJP has fielded Satya Prakash Mani, Brahmashankar Tripathi is fighting from SP, Abhayanath Tripathi from BSP, and Mukund Bhaskar Mani Tripathi from Congress. The bypoll in Deoria was necessitated due to the death of sitting MLA Janmejay Singh.

5. Naugaoan Sadat:

The Naugaoan Sadat Assembly seat falls in the District of Amroha. While BJP has fielded Sangeeta Chauhan, Syed Jawed Abbas is fighting from SP, Furqan Ahmed from BSP and Kamlesh Singh from Congress. The Naugaon Sadat seat fell vacant after the death of state minister and former cricketer Chetan Chauhan.

The counting of votes will be carried out at the sabzi mandi premises, starting from 8 am. The Tundla Assembly seat falls in the District of Firozabad. While Prempal Dhangar is fighting from BJP, SP has fielded Maharaj Singh Dhangar, Sanjeev Kumar Chak from BSP and Snehlata is taking charge for Congress. The Tundla seat fell vacant after its MLA, S P Singh Baghel, was elected to the Lok Sabha.

BJP has fielded Usha Sirohi for this seat while Mohammad Yunus is fighting from BSP, Sushil Chaudhary from Congress and Praveen Singh from RLD. The bypolls to the Bulandshahr seat were necessitated due to the death of MLA Virendra Singh Sirohi. Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Aazad's Azad Samaj Party has fielded Mohammad Yameen from Bulandshahr to test its electoral popularity.