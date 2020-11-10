UP By-elections 2020: Trends Show 2017 Assembly Bypolls Redux as BJP Leads in 6 Seats, SP Hold on to 1

The afternoon trends on Tuesday show 2017 redux for the by-poll results in seven assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh. The Bharatiya Janata Party candidates are ahead in six out of seven assembly constituencies and the Samajwadi Party is leading in one.

In 2017, the six seats -- Ghatampur, Bulandshahr, Bangarmau, Unnao, Deoria and Naugaon Sadat -- were all grabbed by the BJP, while SP had won Malhani seat that saw a close contest between Lucky Yadav and independent candidate Dhananjay Singh.

Earlier on Monday, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had accused the BJP of “rigging, fraud to win the elections”. “The BJP has done rigging, fraud and whatever it could through (misusing) the administration. The government had made such arrangements that the voters should not come out. I will give detailed information after the results,” he said.

On the polling day, however, SP spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary had said that the pattern of voting indicated that his party was going to win in all the seven seats. But, also accused the ruling BJP of resorting to tactics to discourage the voters to come out and vote.

On the other hand, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath before the polling day had said that "democracy will win, the coronavirus will lose". During campaigning, the Adityanath government faced opposition flak over the law-and-order situation in Uttar Pradesh, particularly after the Hathras and Balrampur gangrape cases.