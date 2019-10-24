Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ YSRCP+ TDP+ INC+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats

Haryana Assembly Elections

0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ BJD+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats
News18 » Politics
1-min read

UP Bypoll Results: As BJP Looks to Bolster Position, Congress, BSP and SP Face Litmus Test Ahead of 2022 Assembly Battle

Counting will begin at 8am on Thursday for the seats of which eight were with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), one with its ally Apna Dal, and one each with the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18.com@qazifarazahmad

Updated:October 24, 2019, 6:26 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
UP Bypoll Results: As BJP Looks to Bolster Position, Congress, BSP and SP Face Litmus Test Ahead of 2022 Assembly Battle
With all the parties fighting separately, the contest has turned into a four-cornered one in all the districts, giving an edge to the ruling BJP.

Lucknow: With all the political parties looking to bag the maximum number of seats, the outcome of by-elections to the 11 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be nothing less than a dress rehearsal for the 2022 Assembly poll battle.

Counting will begin at 8am on Thursday for the seats of which eight were with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), one with its ally Apna Dal, and one each with the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

According to information provided by the state’s chief electoral officer, as many as 109 candidates are in fray for the 11 Assembly seats — Gangoh, Rampur, Iglas (SC), Lucknow Cantonment, Govindnagar, Manikpur, Pratapgarh, Zaidpur (SC), Jalalpur, Balha (SC), and Ghosi.

The maximum candidates — 13 — are from Lucknow Cantonment and Jalalpur Assembly constituencies, followed by 11 each in Ghosi, Gangoh, Pratapgarh, and Balha (SC). Nine candidates each are in the fray in Govindnagar and Manikpur, while seven candidates are contesting from Rampur, Iglas (SC) and Zaidpur (SC).

The by-elections were necessitated after a few of the MLAs were elected to the Lok Sabha and resigned as members of the Assembly. The constituency of Ghosi fell vacant following the resignation of sitting MLA Phagu Chauhan after he was appointed as the Governor of Bihar.

While the opposition parties are expecting to repeat the success they tasted in the bypolls to Gorakhpur, Phulpur and Kairana Lok Sabha seats and in the Noorpur Assembly constituency last year, the ruling BJP seems confident of increasing its tally.

With all the parties fighting separately, the contest has turned into a four-cornered one in all the districts, giving an edge to the ruling camp.

The Mayawati-led BSP and Akhilesh Yadav-run SP, which were in an alliance in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, ended their tie-up after the embarrassing results of the polls in which they could manage only 15 of the 80 seats.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, the SP’s tie-up with the Congress had also failed to deliver. The UP Assembly has 302 lawmakers from the BJP, 47 from the SP, 18 from the BSP, eight from the Apna Dal, and seven from the Congress.

While it would not be anything less than a question of survival for the opposition parties, the bypoll outcome will also be an opportunity for the BJP to further strengthen its position in the state.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram