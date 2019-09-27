UP Bypolls: SP Announces Candidates for Lucknow Cantonment, Govind Nagar Seats
The Samajwadi Party declared Major Ashish Chaturvedi from Lucknow Cantonment seat and Samrat Vikas from Govind Nagar seat of Kanpur.
File image of Samajwadi party symbol.
Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party on Friday declared candidates for by-elections to two assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh to be held on October 21.
The party has fielded Major Ashish Chaturvedi from Lucknow Cantonment seat and Samrat Vikas from Govind Nagar seat of Kanpur, according to a party statement.
The two seats fell vacant after BJP legislators Rita Bahuguna Joshi and Satyadeo Pachauri were elected to the Lok Sabha. Joshi represented Lucknow Cantonment seat while Pachauri was the MLA from Govindnagar seat.
