Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

UP Bypolls: SP Announces Candidates for Lucknow Cantonment, Govind Nagar Seats

The Samajwadi Party declared Major Ashish Chaturvedi from Lucknow Cantonment seat and Samrat Vikas from Govind Nagar seat of Kanpur.

PTI

Updated:September 27, 2019, 8:32 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
UP Bypolls: SP Announces Candidates for Lucknow Cantonment, Govind Nagar Seats
File image of Samajwadi party symbol.
Loading...

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party on Friday declared candidates for by-elections to two assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh to be held on October 21.

The party has fielded Major Ashish Chaturvedi from Lucknow Cantonment seat and Samrat Vikas from Govind Nagar seat of Kanpur, according to a party statement.

The two seats fell vacant after BJP legislators Rita Bahuguna Joshi and Satyadeo Pachauri were elected to the Lok Sabha. Joshi represented Lucknow Cantonment seat while Pachauri was the MLA from Govindnagar seat.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram