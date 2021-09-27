UP Cabinet Expansion: Jitin Prasada Gets Technical Edu Dept, Chhatrapal Gangwar to Head Revenue

In the portfolio allocation of the recently-inducted leaders in the Uttar Pradesh cabinet, Cabinet Minister Jitin Prasad was given the responsibility of the Technical Education Department, while MoS Chhatrapal Singh Gangwar will head the Revenue Department.

Sanjeev Kumar will be in charge of the Department of Social Welfare, Scheduled Castes and Tribes Welfare; and MoS Dinesh Khatik has been given the responsibility of Water Power and Flood Control Department.

MoS Paltu Ram has been assigned Sainik Kalyan, Home Guard, Provincial Rakshak Dal and Civil Security Department; and Dr Sangeeta Balwant has been given the responsibility of Cooperative Department. MoS Dharmaveer Prajapati will head the Industrial Development Department.

Former Congress leader Prasada, BJP leaders Chhatrapal Singh, Paltu Ram, and the four others took oath on Sunday as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expanded his cabinet ahead of 2022 state assembly elections.

Ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in the state, the Bharatiya Janata Party is attempting to balance caste and regional aspiration and appease non-Yadav OBCs and non-Jatav SCs, which backed the party in the last three polls.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at Gandhi Auditorium in Raj Bhavan.

The names were shortlisted last month at a 3.5-hour meeting hosted by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence that was attended by BJP Chief JP Nadda, Yogi Adityanath, and senior party functionaries Sunil Bansal and Swatantra Dev Singh.

