UP Cabinet Minister Kamal Rani Varun, Admitted to Hospital With Covid-19, Passes Away

Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister for technical education and MLA from Ghatampur assembly seat Kamal Rani Varun died on Sunday reportedly due to coronavirus. The minister had tested positive for Covid-19 on July 18 after which she was admitted to SGPGI, Lucknow, where her other family members who also tested positive for coronavirus are admitted. Kamal Rani Varun was the first MLA of the party to win the Ghatampur seat in Kanpur and was made a cabinet minister in 2019.

Born on May 3, 1958, in Lucknow, Kamal Rani Varun was married to a volunteer of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Kishan Lal Varun. An MA in Sociology, she was given the ticket of Kanpur councillor from Dwarkapuri ward of Kanpur city in 1989 by BJP. Kamal Rani Varun, who reached the municipal corporation after winning the election, was re-elected councillor from the same ward in 1995. In 1996, BJP fielded her from Ghatampur (reserved) parliamentary seat.

उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार में मेरी सहयोगी, कैबिनेट मंत्री श्रीमती कमल रानी वरुण जी के असमय निधन की सूचना, व्यथित करने वाली है।प्रदेश ने आज एक समर्पित जननेत्री को खो दिया।उनके परिजनों के प्रति मेरी संवेदनाएं। ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्मा को अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान प्रदान करें।ॐ शांति! — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) August 2, 2020

Kamal Rani Varun reached the Lok Sabha after winning unexpectedly and won again from the same seat in 1998. In the 1999 Lok Sabha elections, she was defeated by BSP candidate Pyarelal Sankhwar by a margin of only 585 votes. While a Member of Parliament, she worked in the Parliamentary Advisory Committees of the Ministry of Labour and Welfare, Industry, Women Empowerment, Official Language and Tourism.

In the year 2012, the BJP fielded her from Rasulabad (Kanpur Dehat) but she could not win. After the death of her husband in 2015, she reached the assembly in 2017 by winning from Ghatampur assembly seat.

On Saturday, the UP Health Department reported 3,840 fresh Covid-19 cases along with 47 deaths in Uttar Pradesh. Till date, 51,334 people have been discharged from hospitals while 1,677 people have died. State capital Lucknow remains one of the worst-affected cities with 363 new cases and six deaths reported on Saturday.

The Uttar Pradesh government is gearing up to conduct a serological survey in the state in order to contain Covid-19 and it is likely to start from August 5.