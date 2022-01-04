UP CM Adityanath Directs Officials to Prepare for New Covid Variant on War Footing

Amid the surge in Covid-19 cases, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government has started preparations against the infection in Uttar Pradesh on a war footing. He has directed his officials to make the facility of genome sequencing available in major medical institutions of Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Ghaziabad, and SGPGI, Lucknow.

While addressing a high-level meeting, he said, “Genome sequencing is being done in many institutions of the state for accurate identification of Covid-19 variants. Seeing the rise in cases, it is necessary to increase the means of genome sequencing.”

Asking his officials to make sure citizens are constantly made aware of the preventive measures, he said, “Situation in all the districts is being monitored. Precaution is the best first aid measure, therefore, people should follow the mantra of SMS (sanitization, mask and social distancing).”

He also urged people not to panic unnecessarily over the ongoing coronavirus situation and directed the officials to provide correct and proper information regarding the situation.

Directing not to allow anyone without screening and sanitisation, Adityanath stated that the help desk should be made functional with immediate effect in all government, semi-government, private, trust, institutions, companies, educational institutions, offices, and industrial units of the state. Daycare centres should also be established as per the need.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.