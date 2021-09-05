UP CM Adityanath launches Week-long Cleanliness Campaign, Meets Flood Victims in Gorakhpur

With an aim to put an end to the spread of communicable diseases in the state, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath appealed to people to make cleanliness a sacrament, and align it with our thought process.

Speaking in Gorakhpur on Sunday, where he was inaugurating a week-long cleanliness drive till September 12, the CM said, “To live a healthy life, we have to make cleanliness a sacrament. It has to be linked to our thought process. This attitude should be towards the cleanliness of our house as well as the ward, city, and state. If we are aware of cleanliness then diseases will stay away and the expenditure on diseases will also be saved."

To mark the beginning of the drive, the CM himself gave a green signal to a team of sanitation workers who have been on boarded for the project of cleanliness that will function simultaneously in the entire state.

Revealing the motive behind this campaign, CM Yogi said, “For the prevention of communicable diseases, like encephalitis, dengue, malaria, chikungunya, cholera, diarrhea, etc. the state government will run works like cleaning, drainage, sanitisation, fogging and spraying simultaneously. Not only this but we will also distribute chlorine tablets to ensure people are drinking pure and safe water."

“Just like the monitoring committees did a great job in controlling the spread of COVID-19, we will be associating every citizen with this cleanliness drive at the local and ward level to achieve maximum results,” he said.

He also appealed to the people not to throw the garbage of their house in the drain or on the road and put it only in the dustbin kept at the designated place.

Highlighting the role of the cleanliness campaign in controlling encephalitis which has plagued children for 40 years in eastern UP, CM Yogi said that from 1977-78 to 2017 over 1,500 children lost their lives every year due to encephalitis in the North Eastern region of the state.

The CM informed that a coordinated team of the Public Works Department, Gorakhpur Development Authority, and Municipal Corporation has been formed to solve the problem of waterlogging in the city.

About 15 districts of Purvanchal have been affected by floods. In Gorakhpur, over 2.26 lakh people of about 304 villages have been affected by the floods. In this sequence, 405 boats and 50 steamers have been deployed here and 50 more steamers and additional boats are also being arranged.

Along with this, NDRF, SDRF, and PAC are also reportedly working round the clock. The CM said that adequate arrangements have been made for relief material for the flood-affected people.

Relief material provided to the flood victims contains 10 kgs rice, lentils, and potatoes, 2 kgs tur dal, refined oil, salt, turmeric, chilli, spices, grams, jaggery, candles, match sticks, umbrella, and raincoat. The Chief Minister said that the administration is also making arrangements to ensure that there is no shortage of fodder for the animals in the affected areas.

For those whose pucca houses have been damaged due to floods, the government has promised a permissible amount of up to Rs 95,000.

Among the flood victims at Sarvodaya Inter College in Bansgaon constituency, CM Yogi said that an amount of Rs 16 crore was made available for flood rescue projects.

