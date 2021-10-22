UP CM Adityanath Says 'Root of Terrorism' Article 370 Was 'Planted' by Congress in 1952

Launching a scathing attack on Opposition in the run-up to the 2022 UP assembly elections, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said the “final nail in the coffin of terrorism" was put by the Narendra Modi-led government by abrogating Article 370, which was “the root of terrorism" and was “planted by the Congress in 1952", in Jammu and Kashmir.

After the Congress, Adityanath also accused the previous Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party government in Uttar Pradesh of “withdrawing" cases against terrorists and “filing complaints against Hindus".

“During Samajwadi Party government, cases against terrorists were withdrawn, terrorists were worshiped, cases were lodged against Hindus. When we came to power, we waived off farm loan while SP withdrew cases against terrorists who attacked Ram Janmabhoomi," he said.

Meanwhile, he also heaped praise for his governance in Uttar Pradesh and said, “No mafia will dare to capture the property of the poor, if they dare, a bulldozer of the state government will run over their chest."

